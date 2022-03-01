Educational Insights Partners with YouTube Star Ms. Monica to Bring Preschool Learning Full Circle

GARDENA, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 60th day of the year, and to kick-off the 60th anniversary of the award-winning educational toy company, Educational Insights today announced a partnership with Monica J. Sutton, better known as Ms. Monica, star of the "Circle Time with Ms. Monica" show on her YouTube channel (Monica J Sutton). For the last six decades, Educational Insights has been helping kids embrace their originality, spark their curiosity and ignite passions with thousands of engaging, imaginative toys and games. The year-long partnership brings together two beloved icons that share an underlying commitment of encouraging children to learn through play. Sutton, an early childhood educator and child behavioral specialist, will serve as an ambassador to Educational Insights throughout 2022, offering her audience access to exclusive activities, tips, and lessons through her YouTube and Instagram platforms.

Since launching in March of 2020 as parents were seeking resources and guidance amidst the pandemic, the popularity of Ms. Monica's daily 'Circle Time' YouTube program skyrocketed, amassing over 550,000 subscribers and more than 55 million views to date, while curating a vast library of kid-friendly content for families to enjoy at home. Sutton's playful, bubbly approach to teaching children both in her virtual classroom and worldwide helps children explore, grow and learn preschool basics such as shapes, numbers, and letters. With the support of Educational Insights, Circle Time with Ms. Monica will provide young children everywhere with even greater access to new tools, lessons, skills, and experiences in areas such as sensory and tactile learning.

"Ms. Monica was a natural fit to become an Educational Insights partner in play and we are delighted to have her join our family of toy innovators and educators, as we truly believe in and support her mission to make learning fun and hands-on for kids everywhere," explained Lisa Guili, General Manager of Educational Insights. "The community Monica has built and the resources she provided parents when they needed them most are second to none, and we couldn't imagine a better way to kick off our exciting year for Educational Insights than to announce our official partnership."

As a result of preschool closings over the last two years, U.S. children have lost important opportunities for learning. According to a survey from the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), it found that pre-pandemic, 51 percent of 3-year-olds and 71 percent of 4-year-olds went to preschool. In an effort to maintain a much-needed connection with her preschool students and provide a consistent educational program they could count on during the pandemic, Sutton created Circle Time with Ms. Monica and then decided it was important to open the videos up for children everywhere.

"Educational Insights has been a trusted partner in families' homes for 60 years. I'm honored to celebrate with them as together we'll reach even more children around the world," said Ms. Monica. "We both love to make learning experiential and hands-on in our own fun and unique ways, because that's how you make it fun, so I can't wait for our fans to experience what we have in store to ensure every child follows their path to greatness."

For a sneak peek at what's to come, fans can watch Ms. Monica's Counting & Sensory Special featuring Educational Insights' mesmerizing, no-mess learning compound, Playfoam®, on YouTube now.

Monica Sutton has a Master's degree in Early Childhood and Special Education. Get to know Ms. Monica's touching personal background and further information on her Circle Time video series by visiting https://monicajsutton.com/. To learn more about Educational Insights' toys for kids ages 2+, as well as to explore free activities and resources, please visit EducationalInsights.com and Sparkmoreplay.com.

Based in sunny Southern California, Educational Insights is the creator of award-winning toys and games backed by a playful promise to provide new experiences that ignite passion and fuel kid creativity and imagination. For 60 years, our award-winning toys and games have helped kids around the world embrace their originality, celebrate their differences, and pursue their very best selves. Learn more about how we are igniting the spark in every child at www.EducationalInsights.com, or follow the brand on Facebook @EducationalInsights and Instagram @educationalinsights

