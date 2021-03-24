Educational Media Foundation, Parent Company Of K-LOVE And Air1 Radio Networks And More, Announces Plans To Move Global Headquarters To Nashville Region

"After much prayer, extensive discussion and research, the EMF Board and leadership team are in unanimous agreement that relocating our headquarters to the Nashville area will position us to fulfill our mission of creating compelling media that inspires and encourages audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Christ," said EMF CEO Bill Reeves. "This move will enable us to better serve our audiences and deepen our relationships with faith-focused artists, content creators and the recording, film and publishing industries as we continue to broaden our media offerings through radio, film, streaming, live events, books and more."

EMF has been growing its Tennessee presence over the last several years. It recently expanded its studio, from which the K-LOVE morning show and Air1 programs now broadcast, and its promotions, AccessMore podcasting, live events and WTA Media teams have offices in the area already. Members of EMF's content division will begin moving into the existing offices and temporary space this summer.

Currently based in Rocklin, California, with additional offices in major markets throughout the U.S, EMF's global headquarters staff will grow in multiple phases over the next three years, both from relocating employees and local hiring. A new permanent campus is to be constructed; the exact location is yet to be finalized.

"We are proud to welcome EMF headquarters to Tennessee," said Gov. Bill Lee. "Our state is home to some of the top music, media and entertainment companies, and EMF will be a respected addition to this important sector. We thank EMF for its investment in Middle Tennessee, which will strengthen our reputation as a leader in the music industry."

Progress and change are nothing new for EMF as it implements its strategy of becoming a diversified, multi-platform content creator and distributor in the faith space. In just the past two years, the ministry:

Acquired WTA Media to expand into film financing/marketing and book publishing

Financed multiple films (partially or in full)

Launched the AccessMore podcast network with nearly 7 million downloads in less than a year

Launched a new video platform, K-LOVE On Demand

Expanded live events capability

Established EMF Publishing and signed multiple authors to K-LOVE Books

Surpassed 1,000 radio signals, adding 76 net new signals

Continued to minister to its audiences by praying for more than a million prayer requests

"The State of Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and the Tennessee Valley Authority have been outstanding partners as we considered, and now pursue, this exciting new chapter in the life of EMF," Reeves said. "The Nashville area is the right place for us to be."

"TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric congratulate Educational Media Foundation's decision to locate in Middle Tennessee," said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. "Helping to foster high quality jobs in the Valley is central to TVA's mission of service, and we celebrate EMF's business success in the Valley."

EMF is in the final stages of selecting land locations, architects and building developers.

About Educational Media Foundation

Educational Media Foundation (EMF) began as a single, non-profit radio station in Northern California in 1982 and is now the parent company to K-LOVE and Air1—the nation's largest contemporary Christian radio networks. With nearly 500 employees and broadcasting on more than 1,000 signals across all 50 states, EMF is also among the top 10 U.S.-based audio streaming companies.

EMF acquired the assets of WTA to create WTA Media, LLC (a leader in faith-based films and publishing) in 2019 and launched AccessMore (a faith-focused podcast network) in 2020. The ministry continues to expand and to create compelling media that inspires and encourages audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Jesus Christ. For more information, please visit EMFbroadcasting.com .

