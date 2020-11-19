Educational Publishers Obtain Preliminary Injunction Against 231 Websites Illegally Selling Test Answers and Solution Manuals

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Educational Publishers Enforcement Group (EPEG) publishers, consisting of Pearson, Cengage, Elsevier, Macmillan Learning, and McGraw Hill, have obtained a Preliminary Injunction from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the operators of 231 websites that sell illegal, unlicensed copies of test banks and instructor solutions manuals. These materials are for teaching professionals' use and are not sold to students or made publicly available by EPEG publishers. The unauthorized sale of these materials not only violates the publishers' intellectual property rights, but undermines academic integrity and pedagogy. The publishers have taken action to address this issue and reduce the availability of these infringing materials online.

EPEG publishers filed suit for copyright and trademark infringement against the defendants who operate these websites on October 9, 2020, and on the same date obtained a Temporary Restraining Order that required the immediate shutdown of the infringing activity on the websites, as well as the cessation of the services that support the illegal websites. With the Preliminary Injunction, that injunctive relief has now been extended through the duration of the litigation. This is the fourth suit since November 2019 that EPEG publishers have brought against operators of websites selling infringing digital content, and the fourth time they have successfully obtained a Preliminary Injunction.

