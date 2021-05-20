Educational Publishers Obtain Preliminary Injunction Against 77 Websites Illegally Selling Test Answers and Solutions Manuals

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational publishers, Cengage, Elsevier, Macmillan Learning, McGraw Hill, and Pearson, have obtained a Preliminary Injunction from the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the operators of 76 websites that sell illegal, unlicensed copies of test banks and instructor solutions manuals. The test banks and solutions manuals are for teaching professionals' use and are not sold to students or made publicly available by the publishers. The unauthorized sale of these materials not only violates the publishers' intellectual property rights but undermines academic integrity and pedagogy. For the second time in the past seven months, the publishers have successfully taken legal action in the Southern District of New York to address this issue and reduce the availability of illegal copies of these materials online.

In the most recent case, the publishers filed suit on April 20, 2021 for copyright and trademark infringement against defendants who operate these infringing websites. On the same date, the publishers obtained a Temporary Restraining Order that required the immediate shutdown of the infringing activity on the websites, as well as the cessation of services provided by intermediaries that support the websites. With the Preliminary Injunction, that injunctive relief has now been extended through the duration of the litigation. The earlier case that the publishers brought against test bank and instructor solutions manual operators currently enjoins 231 infringing websites, and in both actions, the number of enjoined websites is expected to grow as the cases continue.

The publishers are represented by Oppenheim + Zebrak, LLP in Washington, D.C.

About Cengage

Cengage, a global education technology company serving millions of learners, provides quality digital products and services, equipping students with the skills and competencies needed to advance their careers and improve their lives. We serve the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Our industry-leading products and services make education more accessible and affordable, including Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. Visit us at www.cengage.com or find us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com.

About Macmillan Learning

Macmillan Learning is a privately held, family owned company that improves lives through learning. By linking research to learning practice, we develop pioneering products and learning materials for students that are highly effective and drive improved outcomes. Our engaging content is developed in partnership with the world's best researchers, educators, administrators and developers. To learn more, please visit www.macmillanlearning.com or see us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn, or join our Macmillan Community.

About McGraw Hill

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Pearson

Learning is the most powerful force for change in the world. More than 20,000 Pearson employees deliver our products and services in nearly 200 countries, all working towards a common purpose – to help everyone achieve their potential through learning. We do that by providing high quality, digital content and learning experiences, as well as assessments and qualifications that help people build their skills and grow with the world around them. We are the world's leading learning company. Learn more at pearsonplc.com

