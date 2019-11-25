Educational Publishers Take Legal Action Against Dozens of eBook Sites that use Google Ads to Sell Pirated Content

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Educational Publishers Enforcement Group (EPEG) members, consisting of Cengage, Elsevier, Macmillan Learning, McGraw-Hill and Pearson, have filed a lawsuit in federal court against dozens of pirate eBook sites that sell illegal, unlicensed eBooks using Google ads. In conjunction with filing the suit, EPEG sought and received a Temporary Restraining Order that requires the immediate shut down of the illegal activity on these sites, as well as the cessation of the services that support these illegal sites.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, asserts a claim for federal copyright infringement. The lawsuit against the pirate eBook sites states that the operators of these websites pay Google to place prominent ads in response to searches for the publishers' legitimate content. The pirate sites' use of Google ads to sell infringing content runs counter to Google's own policies. These sites rely on legitimate payment processors, domain hosts and other internet services providers, all of whom are required by the Court's injunction to stop facilitating the pirate websites' illegal activity.

"These pirate websites are engaged in blatantly illegal activity that causes great harm to all those who earn a living from legitimate textbook sales. Publishers are committed to protecting their investment in scholarship, academic instruction and learning," said Matt Oppenheim, who serves as lead counsel to EPEG.

The sale of pirated textbooks reduces incentives for publishers to invest in newer, updated learning materials and business models that promote more affordable options for course materials. EPEG's enforcement efforts seek to create a level playing field for those distributors and businesses that play by the rules, purchasing and selling legitimate and licensed products.

About Cengage

About Cengage

About Elsevier

About Elsevier

About Macmillan Learning

About Macmillan Learning

About McGraw-Hill

About McGraw-Hill

About Pearson

About Pearson

