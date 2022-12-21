Educational Robot Market to Hit $5.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global educational robot market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2022 to 2030. The growth can be credited to the growing inclination toward interactive learning across educational institutions.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The non-humanoid product type segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is estimated to follow a similar trend over the forecast period.

The growth of the humanoid segment across the educational robots market can be credited to increased product adoption due to their human-like presence resembling the real-life teachers.

The primary education segment is expected to record a CAGR of more than 26.0% from 2022 to 2030 with the increasing adoption of robots by educational institutions to encourage STEAM education among children aged below 10 years.

North America captured the highest market share in 2021 owing to the presence of a large number of market players and increasing investments from government organizations in robotics.

captured the highest market share in 2021 owing to the presence of a large number of market players and increasing investments from government organizations in robotics. Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period on account of increasing investments by the government and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) toward advanced education across the region.

Read 171-page market research report, "Educational Robot Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Non-Humanoid, Humanoid), By Application (Primary Education, Higher Education), By Region (APAC, Europe, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Educational Robot Market Growth & Trends

Educational robots serve as learning companions that utilize real-life educational models to help students obtain new skills by enhancing the learning process. Educational robots offer information in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM), as well as computer programming, linguistics, history, and geography. Moreover, these robots also help keep young students involved, delighted, and educated, as they comprise advanced mechanics, voice control, and gestures.

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic seriously impacted the educational robots market as several modifications were introduced to the educational system enabling students to stay at home and continue their education. However, it deprived students of the hands-on learning experience. On the other hand, the temporary closure of universities, schools, and training centers and disrupted supply chains also made a serious effect on the industry.

The growth of the educational robots market will be further proliferated by favorable government initiatives across several countries. For instance, in 2022, the U.S. government increased funding for STEM activities. The funding for Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants increased to USD 1.3 billion, Career and Technical Education (CTE) to USD 1.4 billion, Supporting Effective Instruction State Grants to USD 2.2 billion, and 21st Century Community Learning Centers to USD 1.3 billion.

Educational Robot Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global educational robot market based on product, application, and region:

Educational Robot Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Humanoid

Non-Humanoid

Educational Robot Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Primary Education

Secondary Education

Higher Education

Others

Educational Robot Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Educational Robot Market

Aisoy Robotics S.L

Blue Frog Robotics & Buddy

Innovation First International Inc.

LEGO System A/S

Makeblock

Modular Robotics

Pal Robotics

Pitsco Inc.

Robotis

SoftBank Robotics

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market - The global autonomous mobile robot market size is expected to reach USD 10.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) has triggered a paradigm shift in the way tasks, such as material picking, handling, and sorting, that are commonly associated with manufacturing and distribution, is performed.

The global autonomous mobile robot market size is expected to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Autonomous mobile robot (AMR) has triggered a paradigm shift in the way tasks, such as material picking, handling, and sorting, that are commonly associated with manufacturing and distribution, is performed. Warehouse Robotics Market - The global warehouse robotics market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.46 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly growing e-commerce industry and intensifying pressure on warehouses from the consumers about quick and proficient deliveries are expected to drive the growth.

- The global warehouse robotics market size is anticipated to reach by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapidly growing e-commerce industry and intensifying pressure on warehouses from the consumers about quick and proficient deliveries are expected to drive the growth. Food Robotics Market - The global food robotics market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 13.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for packaged food, need for automation, increasing food safety regulations, and high labor costs are expected to drive the market.

Browse through Grand View Research's Next Generation Technologies Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.