Educational Robots Global Market Report 2023: New Applications Present Robots as Future of EdTech

May 04, 2023
Global Educational Robots Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Educational Robots estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $369 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
The Educational Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$690.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.6% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -
- Adele Robots
- Aisoy Robotics S.L.
- ArcBotics LLC
- Arrick Robotics
- Blue Frog Robotics
- DST Robot Co., Ltd.
- Hanson Robotics Limited
- Jinn-Bot Robotics & Design
- KUBO Robotics ApS
- Macco Robotics
- PAL Robotics SL
- Primo Toys
- Probotics America
- Qihan Technology Co., Ltd.
- RoboBuilder
- ROBOTIS Co., Ltd.
- SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.
- Wonder Workshop, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Introduction
- Educational Robots - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Use of Robots in Education
- New Applications Present Robots as Future of EdTech
- Trends Outlining the Use of Robots in Education
- Rise in Use of Robots for Special Education
- Robots Enter the Kindergarten Education Space
- Rising Importance of Robots in Higher Education Sector
- Educational Robots for Inclusive Education: A Promising Market
- Telepresence Robots In Education: Potential to Transform eLearning Market
- Potential Role of Telepresence Robots in Improving K-12 Education
- Teachers Use Educational Robots Innovatively to Increase Effectiveness of Teaching-Learning Process
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
