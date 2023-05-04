Educational Robots Global Market Report 2023: New Applications Present Robots as Future of EdTech

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Robots - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Educational Robots Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Educational Robots estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 18.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $369 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR

The Educational Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$369 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$690.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.6% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -

Adele Robots

Aisoy Robotics S.L.

ArcBotics LLC

Arrick Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

DST Robot Co., Ltd.

Hanson Robotics Limited

Jinn-Bot Robotics & Design

KUBO Robotics ApS

Macco Robotics

PAL Robotics SL

Primo Toys

Probotics America

Qihan Technology Co., Ltd.

RoboBuilder

ROBOTIS Co., Ltd.

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

Wonder Workshop, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Robots in Education

New Applications Present Robots as Future of EdTech

Trends Outlining the Use of Robots in Education

Rise in Use of Robots for Special Education

Robots Enter the Kindergarten Education Space

Rising Importance of Robots in Higher Education Sector

Educational Robots for Inclusive Education: A Promising Market

Telepresence Robots In Education: Potential to Transform eLearning Market

Potential Role of Telepresence Robots in Improving K-12 Education

Teachers Use Educational Robots Innovatively to Increase Effectiveness of Teaching-Learning Process

