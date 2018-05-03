Educational Robots Outlook 2018-2023: Global Market Analysis by Component, Type, Education Level, and Geography

The educational robot market is expected to be valued at USD 778.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,689.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.8% between 2018 and 2023. The educational robot market is mainly driven by factors such as the use of robots for educational purposes and technological advancements in the field of robotics.

The educational robot market is segmented on the basis of components into hardware and software. The hardware component is subsegmented into sensor, actuator, power source, control system/controller, and others. The other components include body material and other electronic, electrical, and mechanical components. The educational robot market for software is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. As the technological advancement will lead to growing complexity in terms of features such as inter device connectivity, AI, and autonomous operations, the value of the software part in the overall educational robot market will increase more than that of hardware. Also, the software will assist the complex functionalities to process efficiently and accurately.

The educational robot market is segmented on the basis of type into humanoid and non-humanoid. The market for humanoids is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The market for low-cost humanoids is likely to gain traction in the near future owing to the projected high growth of software. Humanoid robots have the ability to assist and even replace teachers in classrooms; hence, schools are looking forward to deploying humanoids in their classrooms to attract the attention of parents by modernizing the teaching pattern. Moreover, with the decline in the price of humanoids, it is expected that they will make their way to homes as educational material to impart education and teach programming to kids.

The educational robot market is segmented on the basis of education level into elementary and high school education, higher education, and special education. The market for educational robots used in special education is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Though special educational robots are for children with autism and developmental issues, which makes educational robots occupy the lowest percent of market share, the growing demand for learning assistance robots across the world attributes to its high growth rate.

The educational robot market is broadly classified on the basis of geographic regions into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and RoW. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is likely to adopt educational robots as there are some widespread government initiatives in the region that aim to improve the literacy rate in the region. Government initiatives for education and technological advancements offer opportunities for the educational robot market in this region. Due to increasing use of robots for educational purposes and technological advancements in the field of robotics, the region is expected to deploy educational robots. However, the Americas held a major share of the market in 2017. The Americas is the early adopter of educational robots, which is resulting in the maximum demand for robots from this region.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Use of Robots for Educational Purposes

Technological Advancement in the Field of Robotics

Restraints

High Initial R&D Expenditure

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Humanoid Robots

Huge Potential in Developing Countries

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Safety of Kids

Companies Mentioned



Softbank

Robotis

Pal Robotics

Hanson Robotics

Qihan Technology Co.

DST Robot Co.

Probotics America

Wonder Workshop

Aisoy Robotics

Blue Frog Robotics

Adele Robots

Macco Robotics

IDMind

Arrick Robotics

Robo Builder

AKA

Arcbotics

Primo Toys

Jinn-Bot Robotics & Design

Kubo Robotics

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Market Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Ranking Estimation

2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Educational Robot Market

4.2 Educational Robot Market, By Type

4.3 Educational Robot Market in APAC, By Education Level and Country

4.4 Educational Robot Market, By Component

4.5 Educational Robot Market, By Region

4.6 Country-Wise Analysis of Educational Robot Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Educational Robot Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software



7 Educational Robot Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Humanoid

7.3 Non-Humanoid



8 Educational Robot Market, By Education Level

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Elementary and High School Education

8.3 Higher Education

8.4 Special Education



9 Educational Robot Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Americas

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Other Key Players

11.4 Key Innovators



