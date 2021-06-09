Educational Roundtable Addresses Unconscious Bias and Disparities in Health Care With Renowned Faculty and Thought Leaders

Titled Addressing Unconscious Bias and Disparities in Healthcare: A Call to Action, the initiative aims to provide actionable steps to improve health outcomes among all patients, including underserved and marginalized populations. Roundtable faculty specialties include orthopedic surgery, dermatology and melanoma, maternal health and pregnancy, pharmacy, dentistry, pain/anesthesiology, and primary care.

"We are honored that these esteemed faculty and thought leaders joined our diversity and inclusion initiative, lending their voices to this roundtable," said Shari Tordoff, senior vice president of CME Outfitters and mentor of the Latinx Female Entrepreneur Program. "They are leading the way in shining a light on health care inequities and disparities and their expertise in our discussion will provide invaluable perspectives to this initiative."

The two-day virtual roundtable was moderated by Monica Peek, MD, MPH, MS, associate professor of medicine at the University of Chicago, and included a diverse lineup of experts and thought leaders. The roundtable incorporated candid conversations about ways to encourage health care professionals to examine their own biases, investigate the evidence demonstrating the impact of bias on underserved patient populations and create action items for change. Participants worked towards understanding the role of unconscious bias and disparities in their own specialty settings and ways to address these areas in their own practices, as well as the role of all members of the health care team in addressing bias and disparities. View video excerpts from the roundtable here.

"One of the beautiful blessings and insights CME Outfitters has had is bringing together all these different specialties. We know this to be true, but to see it among ourselves…we are all fighting the same fight," said Dr. Peek. "No matter where we are in our universe, we are encountering the same issues. And to be able to say 'I am not alone in this…I've got a band of mighty warriors encountering the same thing [whom] I can call on'…has been uplifting and motivating…this is just the beginning."

Presentation highlights from the roundtable will be published in a monograph certified for CME/CE credit. Clinicians who participate in three or more activities will receive a digital badge credential in addressing unconscious bias and racial disparities. Additionally, short videos with Dr. Peek and faculty members highlighting key takeaways will also be available via the CME Outfitters website.

Agenda topics included:

Unconscious Bias and Health Care Disparities: How Did We Get Here?

The Role of Racism and Bias in Maternal Mortality

Skin of Color and Dermatology: Addressing Disparities in Care

Addressing the Oral Health Inequities that Promote Health Disparities

Promoting Health Equity with Language Concordant Care

The Role of Virtual Care in Reducing Inequities and Improving Outcomes for Underserved Patients

The Impact of Bias on Patients: The Patient Voice

Unequal Burden and Unheard Voices of Pain: Disparities, Bias, and Stigma

Understanding Biases and Disparities in Surgical Care and Patient Outcomes

Unconscious Bias and Health Care Disparities: Cardiovascular Diseases

Racism and Implicit Bias in Our Health Professions Learning Environment: History and Present Day

The Role of the Pharmacist in Addressing Bias and Disparities

About the Faculty

Marc Cohen, MD, FACC, is the Chair of the Department of Medicine at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (NBIMC) in New Jersey.

Joia Adele Crear-Perry , MD, FACOG, is a physician, policy expert, thought leader, and advocate for transformational justice.

Carmen Renee Green, MD, is a tenured Professor of Anesthesiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Health Management & Policy at the University of Michigan's Schools of Medicine and Public Health.

Hazel Harper, DDS, MPH, FACD, is the past President of the National Dental Association, the first African-American national spokesperson for the ADA, and the first Project Director of The Deamonte Driver Dental Project Model.

Otis Kirksey, PharmD, CDES, BC-ADM, currently serves as President-Elect of Health Care and Education for the American Diabetes Association.

Jason Knutson, DO, is a family practice provider with 12 years' experience working for Avera Medical Group.

Jenna Lester, MD, is an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at UCSF, where she practices and teaches general dermatology, and is the Founding Director of the Skin of Color Program.

Monica E. Peek, MD, MPH, MS, FACP (roundtable moderator) is an Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where she provides clinical care, teaches and does health services research, with a focus on health disparities.

Monica Vela, MD, FACP, is Professor of Medicine and Associate Vice Chair for Diversity within the Department of Medicine as well as Associate Dean for Multicultural Affairs at the Pritzker School of Medicine.

Augustus A. White III, MD,PhD, is an internationally-known, widely published authority on biomechanics of the spine, fracture healing and surgical and nonsurgical care of the spine.

