Educational Student Trip Agency, Fantastic Tours & Travel, Shares Travel Trip Essentials to Pack

COMMACK, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When planning an educational student trip, one of the first questions you'll be asked by students is "What should I bring?". Although specific items may vary depending on the type, duration, and transportation method of the trip, there are a few staple items that students should have on them for any trip. Educational student trip agency, Fantastic Tours & Travel, shares travel trip essentials for students to pack.

Seasonally appropriate clothing and sleepwear. Make sure the clothes that students pack are appropriate for the season and activity. Tell your students ahead of time how many activities will be spent indoors vs. outdoors so they can pack accordingly. Always suggest layers and to choose the least bulky items possible.



Comfortable shoes. This is especially important if you are visiting museums, taking long tours, or anything else that requires students to be on their feet for long periods of time. Suggest that students pack for comfort rather than style.

A backpack. Carrying a backpack is the easiest and most comfortable way to carry your essentials around all day. Just be sure to check the guidelines of any places you are visiting to see what kinds of bags are permitted inside based on security parameters.

Toiletries. Tell students to make a list of the toiletries they use every day so they know what to pack. Teachers and chaperones should aim to bring extras if possible, in case a student forgets theirs. An emergency kit, and medications are especially important so having those on hand at all times is a great idea! Make sure medications are packed within easy reach if needed quickly (like an Epi pen).



Money and identification. Encourage students to bring money for souvenirs and other entertainment expenses, but also encourage them not to have a lot of cash on them either. Small bills, and enough money for cab fare, small meals, etc. are important to have on hand for emergency. One thing they should always have, however, is a school or state-issued identification card.

Valuables. Think about each item being packed, would it be missed or expensive to replace if lost? The itineraries are filled with several stops during the day. Often times items can be inadvertently be left behind, a favorite jacket, expensive electronic, jewelry, etc. when either the climate changes, going on an amusement park ride, in a restaurant, etc. It's best to leave expensive belongings home.

Medications or medical instructions. While students should report any medication use to the teacher prior to the trip, it is a good idea for students to have a copy of the instructions on them so any chaperone can help them. Make sure they have any emergency medication, such as an inhaler or EpiPen with them always as well. Lastly, make sure your school medical team is involved prior to departure so a readiness plan is established.

With these basics in tow, your students should be prepared for any type of trip!

About Fantastic Tours & Travel

Fantastic Tours & Travel is a national tour company creating customized tour experiences for schools across America. Founded in 1984 and holding WBE certification, the Fantastic Tours team is experienced, passionate, and proud of their unique approach to educational travel. Their mission is to assist you in creating an enriching experience outside the classroom with travel, with a dedicated 24/7 client service approach.

SOURCE Fantastic Tours & Travel

Related Links

https://fantastictours.com/

