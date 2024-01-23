Educational Thought Leader, Megan O'Reilly Palevich, Named Executive Director of Holston Academy

Private, Online School Gives Students Flexibility with Customized Instruction

LANCASTER, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Educational thought leader Megan O'Reilly Palevich has been appointed executive director of Holston Academy, an online private school for grades 6-12. Holston Academy offers a small learning community with academic coaching, mentorship, critical thinking coursework and a personalized educational experience that meets the needs of each individual student by focusing on their strengths, challenges and future goals.

Palevich, an avid speaker and publisher on blended and online learning, has 30+ years of experience in independent schools, including traditional, progressive, online and hybrid. These experiences give her a unique educational lens with a keen understanding of the whole child and student journey. "Holston Academy is a culmination of the best practices in the educational marketplace," noted Palevich.

Two key components that are often missed in traditional K-12 education, according to Palevich, are comprehensive personalized assessments and flexibility. "Evaluating each student's cognitive, social-emotional, and academic needs and strengths is what makes Holston Academy stand out. By understanding where students are academically and determining their learning preferences, we are able to truly customize their academic plan and provide support and tools that help the student, teacher and parents," stated Palevich.

Finally, Palevich points out that a flexible school day needs to match the flexibility we now have in the workplace. Students need to learn time management, organization and responsibility before they graduate high school, so they can best navigate the real world -- or have time to pursue individual career passions that develop early.

"The future of education will be marked by endless opportunities, individualized pathways, and a commitment to nurturing the potential within every student, and this is what we strive to provide at Holston Academy," said Palevich. She envisions the future of Holston Academy to include brick-and-mortar and hybrid locations.

About Holston Academy

Holston Academy is a nonprofit, grades 6-12 Stanza Education Corporation School, accredited by WASC and Cognia. As part of a network of personalized, small learning communities, our mission is to provide an educational experience that equips our students with the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to excel in an ever-changing world. We see ourselves not only as an online school, but as a community dedicated to nurturing independent thinking, fostering a lifelong love for learning, and shaping responsible global citizens.

