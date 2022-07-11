Educational Toy Companies Learning Resources, hand2mind and Educational Insights Support Local Highland Park Community Foundation and Affected Families Through Donation

The family of educational toy companies makes a $10,000 contribution to the Highland Park Community Foundation in addition to donating resources to help children cope with trauma

VERNON HILLS, Ill., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the tragic event that occurred in Highland Park, IL on July 4th, Learning Resources, hand2mind and Educational Insights, a family of educational toy companies, are supporting their local community with a monetary donation to the Highland Park Community Foundation as well as a donation of educational products to HP Unites. The funds will help the non-profit organization address the needs of those directly impacted by the mass shooting. Since its establishment in 1992, the Highland Park Community Foundation has served to maximize community resources, providing its residents with extensive social services, youth support, cultural programs, and more.

For families with children who have been tragically affected, Learning Resources, Educational Insights, and hand2mind are donating social-emotional learning toys, including Express Your Feelings Sensory Bottles, a calming sensory toy that aids in understanding one's emotions and working through feelings. Educational Insights is donating Playfoam®, the learning compound, as a way for kids to connect with their feelings using this sensory learning tool.

"We are still in shock over the events of July 4th which affected neighbors and friends in our community. Our team at Learning Resources, hand2mind and Educational Insights wanted to help," says Rick Woldenberg, CEO. "Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this horrific act."

This donation will go directly to victims and survivors of the Independence Day Parade and the organizations that support them. The family of educational toy companies encourages everyone who is able to lend a helping hand - whether that is through monetary donations or volunteering your time - as more than ever, the strength of our community and neighbors is needed.

