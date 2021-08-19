Educational Toys Market 2021-2025 will grow by $ 28.40 bn during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The increasing demand for smart toys, rising emphasis on STEM toys, surging number of investments, and growing personal disposable income are some of the major factors propelling market growth. In addition, the rising popularity of green toys, the surging emergence of 3D printing in toy manufacturing, and the growing use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding are some of the prominent trends anticipated to contribute to the market's growth in the next few years. However, factors such as the threat from counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.

Educational Toys Market: Product Landscape

The education toys market is segmented by academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skills toys, and other toys. Academic toys was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market.

Educational Toys Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC due to the economic development in the region with China and Japan emerging as the key contributors to the market's growth.

