Educational Toys Market to Grow by 8.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2027: Market is Segmented by age group, product, and geography -Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The educational toys market is estimated to grow by USD 16,043.98 million during 2022-2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Product (Academic toys, Cognitive toys, Motor skill toys, and Other toys) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The educational toys market share growth by the 0-4 years segment will be significant during the forecast period. APAC is projected to contribute 40% by 2027.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Educational Toys Market 2023-2027

Information Services Market Insights

Vendors : 15+, Including All Star Learning Inc., CocoMoco Kids, Engino.net Ltd., Evollve Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., HABA USA , Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Little Genius Toys Pvt. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mishka AI, My Luxeve Pty Ltd., Oriental Trading Co., Pegasus for kids, Ravensburger AG, Sphero Inc., Technybirds, VTech Holdings Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Academic toys, Cognitive toys, Motor skill toys, and Other toys) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

In 2017, the educational toys market was valued at USD 22598.90 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at 40%. The educational toys market size is estimated to grow by USD 16,043.98 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7% according to Technavio.

Educational toys market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Educational toys market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

All Star Learning Inc.

Engino.net Ltd.

Evollve Inc.

Fat Brain Toys LLC.

HABA USA

Johnco

Learning Resources Ltd.

LEGO System AS

Little Genius Toys Pvt. Ltd.

Mattel Inc.

Melissa and Doug

Mishka AI

My Luxeve Pty Ltd.

Oriental Trading Co.

Pegasus for kids

Global Educational Toys Market – Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for smart toys

Increased emphasis on STEM toys

Increasing number of investments in the market

Market Trends

Rise in green toys

Emergence of 3D printing in toy manufacturing

Increased emphasis on STREAM toys

Market Challenges

Threat from counterfeit products

High cost of manufacturing

Safety concerns

The educational toys market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Educational Toys Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Educational Toys Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Educational Toys Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Educational Toys Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Educational Toys Market vendors

Educational Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16,043.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All Star Learning Inc., CocoMoco Kids, Engino.net Ltd., Evollve Inc., Fat Brain Toys LLC., HABA USA, Johnco, Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Little Genius Toys Pvt. Ltd., Mattel Inc., Melissa and Doug, Mishka AI, My Luxeve Pty Ltd., Oriental Trading Co., Pegasus for kids, Ravensburger AG, Sphero Inc., Technybirds, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

