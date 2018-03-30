Educational Video Highlights Toxic Chemicals Found in Microwave Popcorn

Link to Video: http://bit.ly/poptoxic

Link to Factsheet: https://bit.ly/2upZOCy

Link to Information Page: https://bit.ly/2DZWFZP

PFAS chemicals can confuse our bodies' hormones and have been linked liver and kidney damage among other serious health issues. These toxic substances are especially dangerous to children because their bodies are still developing. In 2008, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that certain PFAS chemicals could migrate out of microwave popcorn bags and contaminate popcorn. In 2007 publication from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) tested 17 types of microwave popcorn from eight different brands and detected PFAS in the air released from just-heated popcorn bags, suggesting people might also inhale these chemicals when eating microwave popcorn.

Jose Bravo, Coordinator of the Campaign for Healthier Solutions, said, "Our testing found that dollar store customers and their families may be exposed to a wide array of hazardous chemicals, most of which are under-regulated by authorities. Adding to this problem, dollar stores have committed to doing almost nothing beyond their minimum legal requirements to protect people who have no other shopping options. Although there are nontoxic ways to make microwave popcorn, we found dollar store shelves full of toxic varieties and had trouble finding safe and simple popping corn."



All major microwave popcorn brands tested contained PFAS, including ACT II, Pop Secret, Orville Redenbacher's, Popweaver, Regal Cinemas, and Clover Valley. And while it's quick and easy to make popcorn without toxic bags, consumers need popcorn kernels to do it. Dollar stores frequently do not provide toxin-free alternatives or take additional actions to protect their customers as other major retailers have.



Caroline Cox, Senior Scientist at the Center for Environmental Health, said, "These toxic chemicals were found in every microwave popcorn bag we tested. This is particularly alarming for children, whose bodies are still developing."

