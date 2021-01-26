EducationDynamics and Nuro Retention Form Partnership

HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, a leader in higher education marketing and enrollment management, and Nuro Retention, a top retention platform and predictive analytics technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership.

The partnership combines the powerful retention platform and data science technology of Nuro Retention with EducationDynamics' world-class coaching team and creates a complete solution to help Colleges and Universities improve student persistence and keep students on the path to success.

"This partnership will strengthen EducationDynamics' position as the leader in marketing and enrollment management services by extending the support we can provide our university clients," said EducationDynamics CEO Bruce Douglas. "We are excited to partner with Nuro Retention to provide our success coaches and university partners with an integral resource to improve retention."

"At Nuro Retention, our goal is to help millions of students graduate. We believe we can do this by utilizing predictive analytics, combined with the softer-side of non-cognitive surveys, to deliver schools a truly holistic view of their students. Our software provides colleges and universities enhanced capabilities to engage, retain and ultimately graduate more students. EducationDynamics is an ideal partner to help us achieve this goal," said Brian Dowdell, CEO of Nuro Retention.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities find new adult students and achieve their enrollment goals. As the trusted partner to more than 900 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g. paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to colleges and universities across the country. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com

About Nuro Retention

Nuro Retention is passionate about improving student outcomes, one student at a time. Each student is unique, and student success must adapt to support their unique needs. At Nuro, we believe the power of data can unlock the needs and support for each of your students. The Nuro Platform combines disparate data sources, both academic and social, so you can truly address the root cause of the issues your students face. Now you can provide a level of support previously not imagined. For more information, visit: nuroretention.com

