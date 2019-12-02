EducationDynamics Announces the Acquisition of Key Assets of Thruline Marketing

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, a leader in higher education marketing and enrollment management services, announces the acquisition of key assets of Thruline Marketing.

EducationDynamics has acquired Thruline Marketing's agency-of-record business, which provides paid digital marketing, traditional marketing, and SEO management services for more than 20 higher education institutions. In addition, EducationDynamics has acquired a portion of Thruline's inquiry generation business, most notably its industry leading call center operations, including its call centers in Lenexa, KS and Tampa, FL.

This acquisition will more firmly cement EducationDynamics' place as the market leader in the generation of high quality, well-qualified prospective students, enabling it to even better serve the hundreds of colleges and universities it partners with, while significantly strengthening and expanding the marketing services capabilities of its Enrollment Management Services Division.

EducationDynamics' CEO, Bruce Douglas, notes that, "EducationDynamics has long been a leader in the higher education industry, through the breadth and depth of its marketing services. Our new, powerful combination gives us an even wider array of marketing channels and innovative, transparent solutions to utilize in identifying prospective students for our school partners, thus enabling us to be an even more valuable partner to the many higher education institutions we serve. The addition of the broad base of Thruline Marketing's agency of record marketing capabilities, including its traditional marketing and SEO management expertise, combined with EducationDynamics' digital marketing, market research, and enrollment management contact center services will enable EducationDynamics to be a more expansive marketing services player in the higher education industry."

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities find the highest quality student prospects to achieve their enrollment goals. As the trusted partner to more than 900 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency-level admissions, marketing, enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to universities across the country. For more information, visit: http://www.educationdynamics.com

