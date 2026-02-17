EducationDynamics Leads Higher Ed into the AI Era with Launch of the EDDY Intelligence Platform

Attendees at the annual InsightsEDU Conference witnessed the unveiling of an AI platform built to transform how colleges grow revenue, strengthen reputation, and serve the Modern Learner.

LENEXA, Kan., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics today announced the launch of the EDDY Intelligence Platform, a higher education–specific AI ecosystem designed to predict enrollment outcomes, orchestrate engagement across the student journey, and optimize institutional performance at scale. The platform was unveiled at the annual InsightsEDU Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The EDDY Intelligence Platform is designed to shift cost structures, modernize student experiences, and evolve how institutions deliver and market their academic offerings. Built specifically for colleges and universities, the platform combines targeted AI agents with enterprise-wide intelligence to address both sides of institutional sustainability: revenue and reputation.

"So far, AI has only been adopted on the periphery within higher ed," said Brent Ramdin, CEO of EducationDynamics. "We aim to futureproof higher ed by transforming operations across the institution, allowing AI to take care of the functions that distract from the purpose and mission, freeing individuals to focus on the student."

A Structured Path to AI Transformation

The EDDY Intelligence Platform will offer a suite of solutions and services designed to move institutions from AI experimentation to enterprise adoption:

AI Readiness Assessment – A comprehensive audit of marketing, enrollment management, and operational workflows to identify inefficiencies, automation opportunities, and data gaps.

Data Modeling & Optimization – Advanced analytics to model enrollment scenarios, optimize cost-per-start, and align program strategy with market demand.

Automated AI Engagement Agents – Targeted agents that engage prospects, nurture applicants, and support enrolled students with personalized, behavior-driven interactions.

Custom-Built Institutional Agents – Purpose-built AI tools tailored to institutional goals, from enrollment growth to measuring and building reputation to evolving pedagogy.

Powered by Bay6.AI, an AI solutions company serving the education sector, and built on one of the industry's largest proprietary higher education datasets, the EDDY Intelligence Platform is engineered specifically for the complexity of modern institutions.

