EducationDynamics Named Reddit Gold Sales Certified Partner, Giving Institutions an Edge in the Channels Students Trust Most

Recognized for delivering high-impact, authentic campaigns within Reddit—where students actively research, validate, and shape their decisions.

LENEXA, Kan., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics today announced it has achieved Gold Certified Sales Partner status from Reddit, recognizing its ability to deliver high-performing, authentic campaigns within one of the most influential—and trusted—platforms shaping student decision-making today.

As traditional digital channels become more saturated and less trusted, prospective students are increasingly turning to community-driven platforms like Reddit to seek unfiltered perspectives and validate their choices. EducationDynamics' certification signal its ability to help colleges and universities navigate this shift—engaging students more credibly and influencing decision earlier in their journey.

"Prospective students aren't making decisions the way they used to—they're turning to trusted communities to research, validate, and shape their choices," said Greg Clayton, President of Enrollment Management Services, EducationDynamics. "Platforms like Reddit play a critical role in that journey. This certification reflects our ability to help institutions show up authentically in those environments and turn engagement into meaningful enrollment outcomes."

The Gold Certified Sales Partner Badge is awarded to a select group of partners who demonstrate excellence in leveraging Reddit's advertising platform to drive measurable results. As a certified partner, EducationDynamics gains enhanced access to platform insights, training, and beta capabilities—enabling continues innovation and performance for its clients.

As prospective students continue to seek out trusted, peer-driven insights, platforms like Reddit are playing an increasingly influential role in shaping enrollment decisions. EducationDynamics' recognition as a Gold Certified Sales Partner reinforces its commitment to helping colleges and universities navigate this shift—engaging the right audiences with credibility and driving stronger enrollment outcomes.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the strategic partner for higher education institutions that are done settling for the status quo. We fuse brand, marketing, communications and enrollment into one integrated force, because aligning revenue and reputation is no longer optional — it's survival. Powered by one of the most robust first-party datasets in higher ed, we don't just advise on strategy; we activate and execute. If you're ready to rethink the future of higher education, we're ready to help you build it. For more information, visit: educationdynamics.com.

SOURCE EducationDynamics