EducationDynamics Acquires Net Natives, Creating a New Growth Partner for Higher Education

The combination unites two of higher education's most trusted and innovative partners at a pivotal moment for the sector

LENEXA, Kan. and BRIGHTON, United Kingdom, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics ("EDDY"), a 40-year higher education marketing, reputation, and enrollment management firm, today announced it has acquired UK-based Net Natives, a global technology-enabled enrollment marketing agency known for its fast, intelligent, and measurable approach to institutional growth.

The combined organizations serve more than 400 institutional clients across more than 50 countries, backed by almost six decades of collective higher education expertise. Together, they give institutions what the sector has lacked: a single growth partner that uses integrated strategies to move from insight to action, not a patchwork of separate solutions.

"Higher education is not dealing with incremental change. It is dealing with structural disruption," said Brent Ramdin, CEO of EducationDynamics. "The demographic pressures are real, AI is rewiring how students find institutions, and almost every part of the higher education model is evolving. This acquisition allows us to broaden our impact to the market with a genuinely unique model—one that connects strategy, execution, and intelligence in a way that gives institutions a sustainable path forward, not just better tactics."

A Partner for a Sector Under Structural Pressure

Higher education is not having a bad year. It is navigating a defining decade.

Demographic shifts, changing perceptions of higher education's value, and the rapid rise of AI are reshaping how institutions attract students, build reputation, and demonstrate their worth. Prospective students, families, and policymakers increasingly form judgments about an institution before any direct contact, and that reputation is now more visible, measurable, and influential in real time.

These are no longer isolated enrollment or marketing challenges. They are institution-wide growth problems that require a more integrated approach, one built around how today's audiences and modern learners actually form judgments, engage, and act.

What the Combination Creates

The combined organization pairs EducationDynamics' depth in institutional strategy and reputation with Net Natives' technology, data, and global audience reach, giving institutions a single partner equipped for the full growth equation. Net Natives, headquartered in Brighton, UK, with offices in New York, has earned a reputation for helping institutions understand, engage, and grow key student audiences across undergraduate, graduate, and international. Its proprietary Akero platform helps institutions better understand the relationship between investment, engagement, and growth outcomes, providing a level of visibility and accountability rarely available in higher education.

EducationDynamics brings four decades of experience helping US colleges and universities solve their hardest growth problems, from enrollment and reputation to institutional transformation. Its EDDY Intelligence platform brings AI and data to allow its clients to make informed decisions in a rapidly changing environment. In the months ahead, the combined organization will introduce integrated offerings that pair Net Natives' platform and audience capabilities with EducationDynamics' strategic and reputational expertise, giving institutions a replicable path from insight to enrollment.

"We have always believed institutions deserve greater visibility into what drives results and how investments translate into outcomes," said Steve Evans, Founder and CEO of Net Natives. "Joining EducationDynamics allows us to extend our global reach even further, combining our technology and audience expertise with their scale and sector experience to give more institutions a path to growth."

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is a leading growth partner to higher education institutions, helping colleges and universities drive revenue and strengthen reputation through strategic growth advisory services, technology, marketing, enrollment management, and communications solutions. Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, the company serves institutions across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit educationdynamics.com.

About Net Natives

Net Natives is a global higher education marketing and technology company providing data-driven advertising, creative services, and enrollment strategy to institutions across the U.S., and Europe. Its proprietary Akero platform enables advanced attribution and performance optimization across the student recruitment funnel. Headquartered in Brighton, UK, with offices in New York. For more information, visit www.netnatives.com.

SOURCE EducationDynamics