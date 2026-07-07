Higher Education Is Entering a New Era. INSIGHTS EDU 2027 Will Explore What's Next.

LENEXA, Kan., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher education is entering a new era. As artificial intelligence transforms how prospective students discover colleges, demographic shifts reshape enrollment and institutions face growing pressure to demonstrate value, college and university leaders are rethinking long-standing strategies for growth, engagement and long-term sustainability.

To help institutions navigate this evolving landscape, EducationDynamics today announced registration is open for InsightsEDU 2027, its annual conference bringing together presidents, enrollment leaders, marketing and communications professionals, academic leaders and industry experts to explore the trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of higher education.

Centered on the theme "Empowering Possibility," InsightsEDU 2027 recognizes that while technology and market forces continue to reshape higher education, lasting transformation is driven by people. The conference will focus on equipping institutional leaders with the ideas, strategies and connections that empower teams to turn change into opportunity—and possibility into progress—for the students and communities they serve.

"Higher education is experiencing one of the most significant periods of transformation in its history," said Brent Ramdin, CEO of EducationDynamics. "The way students discover institutions is changing in real time. AI is redefining visibility. Enrollment models built for a different era are under increasing pressure. Yet the mission of higher education has never been more important. InsightsEDU is where leaders come together to better understand these changes, learn from one another and develop strategies that position their institutions for long-term success."

Conference programming will explore the structural forces reshaping higher education, including:

The growing influence of AI on student search, discoverability and recruitment

New approaches to enrollment strategy in an increasingly competitive marketplace

Building institutional reputation and strengthening public trust

Data-informed strategies for student engagement and sustainable growth

Executive leadership during periods of institutional transformation

The future of higher education marketing, communications and institutional strategy

InsightsEDU reflects EducationDynamics' continued evolution as a strategic growth partner helping colleges and universities navigate today's increasingly complex environment through integrated enrollment, marketing, communications and reputation strategies. More importantly, it reflects the company's belief that institutional success ultimately depends on the people behind every campaign, every recruitment strategy, every student interaction and every leadership decision. By bringing together higher education leaders from across the sector, InsightsEDU creates space to share ideas, challenge assumptions and empower one another to lead through change with confidence.

InsightsEDU 2027 will take place February 23–25, 2027, in Phoenix, Arizona. Additional keynote speakers, featured sessions and conference programming will be announced in the coming months.

Registration is now open. To learn more or reserve your spot, visit https://insightsedu.educationdynamics.com.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is a higher education growth partner dedicated to helping colleges and universities strengthen enrollment, elevate institutional reputation and achieve sustainable growth. Through integrated expertise in enrollment management, digital marketing, market research, reputation services and student engagement, EducationDynamics partners with institutions to navigate change and reach today's learners in an increasingly dynamic higher education landscape. Learn more at www.educationdynamics.com.

SOURCE EducationDynamics