EducationDynamics Releases New Beyond Benchmarks Report

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics has released its annual Benchmarks report: Beyond Benchmarks 2020 – The New State of the Enrollment Management Landscape. This report uncovers the factors shaping prospective student behavior, demands, and preferences in 2020.

At the start of 2020, no one could have predicted the impact of the coronavirus. In just a few months, the state of higher education has been permanently altered. EducationDynamics, an inquiry generation, research, enrollment management and marketing agency focused on today's higher education students, has seen first-hand how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted working adult and non-traditional college students.

In response to uncertainty across higher education, EducationDynamics set its team of market research and strategic data analysts on a project to provide insights into the recently disrupted state of higher education enrollment management. The resulting report, Beyond Benchmarks 2020 – The New State of the Enrollment Management Landscape, is now being made available to the entire higher education community at no cost.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to share our understanding of the current marketing and enrollment landscape with the entire higher education community. This will help schools make more informed decisions about the path forward, leading to more people being served by programs that lead to higher-paying and fulfilling careers," says Tracy Kreikemeier, Chief Relationship Officer of EducationDynamics. "Non-traditional, adult, working students make up the majority of today's student population. They are motivated by very different factors from the traditional student population. We continue to monitor and measure these factors, which are closely tied to their careers. This report provides a detailed analysis of how the job market has been impacted and what these students care most about."

With the economic downturn likely to be protracted and recovery slow, people are searching for long-term solutions that will help insulate them from future economic downturns. EducationDynamics has seen behavior patterns that suggest displaced workers and other prospective students are starting to seek out education options.

Those interested in the new state of higher education in a post-pandemic world are encouraged to Download the full Beyond Benchmarks 2020 report to gain a better understanding of the current higher education landscape and the factors that are likely to impact student behavior in the coming year.

