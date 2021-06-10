EducationDynamics Releases Report on Online College Students in 2021

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EducationDynamics, marketing and enrollment management experts for higher education, has announced the release of its latest report – Online College Students 2021. The report furthers insight into the current preferences and demands of online college students during a time of massive transition in higher education. The data within the report uncovers important insights into the opinions and motivating factors of online students, based on a survey of Graduate and Undergraduate online students taken in the second quarter of 2021. EducationDynamics' latest findings uncover student views on online learning, student support services, financial factors, and determining factors when selecting an institution and mode of study.

Our survey found that college students are continuing to seek degrees through online education and will pursue opportunities that best support their needs. The report illuminates the demands and preferences of the newest cohort of online students; those who engaged in online study in the past year during a time of rapid change in the education landscape.

Bruce Douglas, EducationDynamics CEO, stated, "The landscape of higher education shifted dramatically in the past year. Programs temporarily pivoted to online delivery, and many students embraced the benefits of remote learning and intend to continue their studies through online programs. This report will be incredibly valuable to institutions as they seek new ways to serve and support students through online programs."

More students are now considering online study as a more permanent option for the future of their education. Institutions have the opportunity to promote online formats that will best meet the needs of today's students.

Download the report at insights.educationdynamics.com/Online-College-Students-2021-Report to learn more about the state of today's online college students and the most effective strategies to implement at your university.

About EducationDynamics

EducationDynamics is the industry leader in helping colleges and universities find new adult students and achieve their enrollment goals. As the trusted partner to more than 500 higher educational institutions, EducationDynamics has earned a reputation for providing the resources and expertise required to meet a wide range of industry challenges, delivering inquiry generation and agency of record marketing (e.g. paid digital, organic search, awareness), enrollment management, retention, and technology solutions to colleges and universities across the country. For more information, please visit: educationdynamics.com

EducationDynamics

Eric McGee

[email protected]

SOURCE EducationDynamics

Related Links

www.educationdynamics.com

