EducationDynamics Releases the eLearning Index 2022 Report

The report provides in-depth analysis of national and regional trends by degree level, based on the application of a proprietary analysis of data on labor market statistics, student behavior, and market supply. The resulting eLearning Index is a way for higher education leaders to better understand the most popular areas of study and where future demand may exceed the availability of programs.

EducationDynamics' CEO, Bruce Douglas, states, "We live in a rapidly evolving work environment, and the positions in demand in today's labor force may not have even existed just a few decades ago. Our goal is to help higher education institutions make informed decisions about their programs as they continuously shift and develop programs with career-focused outcomes for the modern student."

The free report and analysis of supply and demand dynamics of the current postsecondary education market is now available for download on the EducationDynamics website.

