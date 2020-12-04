EducationInvestor Awards 2020: Prodigy Learning Wins Award for ICT - Platforms and Applications

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigy Learning, a Dublin-headquartered global education technology firm, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the winner of the prestigious EducationInvestor Award 2020 in the ICT - Platforms and Applications category. Judges sought innovative software and service providers that improve learner outcomes and maximise efficiency in operations. Prodigy Learning was announced as a winner at a virtual Awards Ceremony on Dec. 3.

The award recognises the Company's success helping customers improve learning outcomes and opportunities for their students, employees and community through its platform and application products. Prodigy Learning's 'skillify' online assessment platform and 'Coding in Minecraft' computer science credential program are taking the Company to the next level of growth in global markets.

Andrew Flood, Prodigy Learning Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are thrilled with the recognition from EducationInvestor, which validates all of the incredible work our team has done to provide innovative platforms that enable learners to develop and prove skills. It is a privilege for us all to work with clients and educators who are passionate about applying technology in education to assess and improve the learning outcomes of their students."

Organized by EducationInvestor Global, the definitive source of financial and market intelligence for the world's growing education markets, the awards are a flagship industry event recognizing achievement in the business of education. The EducationInvestor Awards champion organisations and individuals that have made an outstanding commitment and contribution to the industry in 2019/20, especially those who have shown great agility and resilience in the face of a challenging year.

EducationInvestor Awards 2020 winners in other categories included PWC, Houlihan Lokey, GL Assessment, Thuso, Arden University, TT Education, The Spencer Group, EPM, IMP Software, Fiction Express, Corndel, Oppidan Education, Kido, Study Group, Eversheds Sutherland, Clyde & Co, Palatine, EY-Parthenon, and Barclays Bank.

About Prodigy Learning

Prodigy Learning is an award-winning global EdTech business, providing innovative online platforms that enable learners to develop and prove their skills. These solutions range from skills assessments in education to job-ready digital skills certifications from IT industry leaders including Adobe, Autodesk and Microsoft.

The Company was established in 2000 and now has offices in Dublin, Ireland, London, UK, Sydney, Australia and New York, United States.

