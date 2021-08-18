Educative Named to Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies

Educative saw a 430% spike in usage in 2020 with its coursework becoming immensely popular with diverse communities. Tweet this

"Recognition on this list is testament to our vision that we've been able to translate into a strong corporate and product strategy," said Fahim ul Haq, chief executive officer and co-founder of Educative. "We have a clear path ahead to drive further growth and are looking forward to some exciting product developments."

Educative is rapidly adding course offerings in 2021 and expanding customizable trainings for teams and enterprises looking to expand the skills of their employees. Educative recently announced a $12 million Series A fundraising round led by Matrix Partners with additional funding from new and returning investors, including Trilogy Equity Partners.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20. To qualify for the Inc. 5000 List, companies had to be privately owned, established in the first quarter of 2017 or earlier, and garnered revenue no less than $2 million in 2020.

About Educative

Educative is the leading provider of online learning platforms that engage users with interactive in-browser coding exercises designed to teach, test, and develop skills of engineering managers and developers. Its interactive courses are designed in conjunction with external tech experts and feature text-based training which studies show is significantly faster than video-based courses. Used by individuals and businesses alike, Educative's courses help software developers learn more quickly and efficiently than other platforms. To learn more, visit www.educative.io .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

