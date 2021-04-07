Educator and writer Lady Robinson joins Hello Genius

Therese holds a Bachelor of Education degree from St. Mary's College (University of London). She taught primary school for many years before transitioning to Education Officer for The Beautiful Britain Campaign where she ran in- service training courses for teachers and later joined their promotions team before launching her own highly successful events company specializing in cause-related marketing.

She created wide-ranging events such as receptions for HRH Prince Charles at St. James' Palace to international celebrity media events for The United Nations with clients ranging from prominent charities to major brands, before focusing exclusively on promoting Sir Ken's work globally.

"Sir Ken was vested in the aims and objectives of Hello Genius," said Lady Robinson. "He saw it as a valuable platform that allows children to embrace new technologies, learn the fundamentals of each discipline while not losing their unique sense of wonder and curiosity. He believed that where possible, learning should be driven by the interests of the child and guided by safe hands. His vision was for Hello Genius to create a platform that brings communities of children together globally and forges new creative initiatives."

Lee Daley, chairman and chief strategy and marketing officer of Hello Genius said, "We were heartbroken at the passing of Sir Ken Robinson. He was an early advisor and sat on our board of directors. We based the thesis for Hello Genius on Sir Ken's theories, ethos, and spirit. Before his role as a Director of Hello Genius, Sir Ken and I were friends for 20 years and I witnessed the tremendous partnership between him and Lady Robinson. While he is sadly no longer with us, Lady Robinson is committed to making this initiative the success that together they had both believed it would be. Her energy, creativity and insights are critical to our continued commitment to Ken's work and mission."

Sir Ken passed away in 2020. He was a trailblazer within the world of education, more than 400 million people in more than 160 countries have watched his TED talks, including Do Schools Kill Creativity, making him the most watched speaker in the organization's history.

His books on creativity, learning, children, and schools have been translated into 27 languages. During his illustrious career, Sir Ken advised governments, corporations, and educational systems. He was the recipient of the Benjamin Franklin Medal, the Nelson Mandela Changemaker Award, and the LEGO Prize for Achievement in Education.

Hello Genius serves to make parents a partner to their children as they learn and reveal their talents and interests, building a greater sense of collaboration through shared learning experiences. The integrated system of connected parent and child apps identify the individual uniqueness of each child through an adaptive, nonlinear learning journey, while providing parents with insights, opportunities and resources to engage with their child based on his or her preferences. The system's sophisticated technology utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning to adapt and deliver a tailored learning fortified by distinctive features that initiate a new paradigm in how learning is shaped around the child.

Hello Genius is currently in an early release phase and available for download on the Apple App and Google Play stores. It is due for a global release on May 12th, 2021. For more information on Hello Genius visit, HelloGenius.com .

ABOUT HELLO GENIUS

Hello Genius, established in 2020, is a technology platform providing children with safe pathways to develop their interests and abilities through various fields of knowledge across the web, while presenting parents and guardians with profound insights into what captures their child's unique passions, gifts and motivations. The dynamic technology deploys artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to uncover a deeper understanding of the child. The multimodal platform bridges the digital and physical worlds of personal learning and human connection, and enhances knowledge, skills and creativity for children and their parents to explore together. Hello Genius' commitment to making equal learning opportunities available to everyone irrespective of their circumstances is the cornerstone of its software. More information is available at HelloGenius.com .

ABOUT G3NIU7 INC.

G3NIU7 Inc. is a learning technology company founded in 2017 by Jack Lee, chief executive officer, and Lee Daley, chairman and chief strategist, to pioneer dynamic innovations in adaptive and preference-based learning. Its core technology system utilizes sophisticated artificial intelligence, machine learning, dynamic content delivery and bespoke algorithms in order to optimize learning opportunities and generate sophisticated data analytics and insights on the learner. G3NIU7 Inc. strives to build technologies that will revolutionize the dynamics of learning for individuals and communities around the world in order to help people achieve the means to prosper and to adapt to changing circumstances throughout their lives. Hello Genius targeted at parents and young children is the first product to be built on the G3NIU7 Inc technology platform. For more information, visit G3NIU7.com .

