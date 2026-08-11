Educators Believe Technology Can Help Students Succeed, But Only If It Enables High-Quality, Personalized Teaching

HMH's 12th Annual Educator Confidence Report finds that 8 in 10 educators now use AI, up from 1 in 10 three years ago, with positive sentiment about the profession reaching an all-time survey high.

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Is technology the answer to America's educational challenges or is it the cause of those challenges? Despite divisive claims on either side of the debate, educators say the answer is more nuanced, according to HMH's 12th Annual Educator Confidence Report.

The national survey of 1,200 K–12 teachers and administrators found that they believe technology can personalize instruction, accelerate student growth, and help teachers better meet students' needs—but it is most effective when it's integrated into high-quality curriculum, used ethically, and designed to strengthen the relationship between teachers and students.

Educators Want Better, Not More, Technology

The survey finds that educators are embracing tools like AI, but they're increasingly prioritizing quality over quantity. They're looking for better-connected solutions that solve real instructional challenges, fit naturally into high-quality curriculum, come with clear guardrails, and put the needs of students and teachers first.

"AI use among educators rose from 10% in 2023 to 80% this year, yet teachers remain wary of student overdependence and diminished human instruction," said Jack Lynch, CEO of HMH. "Their message is clear: AI must support existing curriculum, work ethically, and strengthen—not replace—the teacher-student relationship at the heart of learning."

Outlook on Teaching: Optimism is Up

After several years of declining confidence, optimism has climbed for four straight years. More than half of educators now feel positive about the profession, the highest level of positive sentiment since the first report in 2015. The majority of administrators, up 17 percentage points from last year, now say they have no interest in leaving the profession.

Confidence in policy has not kept pace, however, with 7 in 10 educators saying they don't feel confident that the current direction of education policy will improve teaching and learning. Mental health concerns among fellow educators and students remain educators' top concerns, narrowly outpacing worries about decreasing funding, though all three have eased since last year.

"As educators prepare for another school year, it's encouraging to see that they are more optimistic than at any time in the past decade," said Francie Alexander, SVP of Efficacy at HMH. "They are working hard to meet unprecedented challenges as they help students navigate a rapidly changing world. At the same time, educators are figuring out how to use AI in ways to improve teaching and learning. Understanding both what's giving educators hope and what's making their jobs harder helps us better support them."

Outlook on Classroom Technology: AI Use and Confidence is High, Coherence Is the Next Challenge

80% of educators say they now use AI-powered tools, up from just 10% in 2023, with nearly 9 in 10 saying they feel confident using AI in an instructionally effective way and 84% saying they believe AI has the potential to support academic growth.

Growing confidence hasn't erased concerns. Educators cite student overdependence, plagiarism, and AI devaluing human-led instruction as their biggest worries. Looking ahead, they're calling for practical professional learning, ethical guardrails, and tools that fit naturally into high-quality instructional materials and the work they already do.

The findings underscore a central theme of this year's report: educators want AI to be a tool, not the focus of the classroom. They find it most valuable when it fits naturally into the work they're already doing and strengthens their teaching. As HMH CEO Jack Lynch recently wrote in a Fast Company op-ed: "The vision of AI as a tireless, personalized tutor for every student is a tempting goal, but it mistakes efficiency for education. … Those things don't happen on a screen. They happen in a classroom, between people."

About the Educator Confidence Report

For 12 years, HMH has surveyed educators on the state of education, their profession, and the needs of students. The Educator Confidence Report is an annual independent study distributed to a diverse national cross-section of K–12 educators. The 12th Annual Educator Confidence Report was underwritten by HMH and conducted by MarketCast between May 6 and May 22, surveying more than 1,200 U.S. educators, including teachers and school administrators.

To read the full 2026 Educator Confidence Report, visit hmhco.com/ECR.

About HMH

HMH is a learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Follow HMH on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact

Katie Marshall

Communications Manager, HMH

[email protected]

617-351-5057

SOURCE HMH Education Company