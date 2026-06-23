HMH Donates Historic Artwork to Northeast Museums

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company HMH (formerly Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), drawing on nearly two centuries of history in Massachusetts, has completed the donation of 20 works of original artwork from its archives to leading museums in the northeast, helping preserve and share significant pieces of literary and artistic heritage.

In 2025, HMH donated 16 works to The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts, and four pieces to the Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

The artwork donated to The Eric Carle Museum includes original illustrations from children's books published by HMH over many years, featuring work by Chris Van Allsburg, David Wiesner and David Wisniewski. One of the donated Wisniewski pieces was featured in this year's exhibition, Sprites, Spells, and Splashes: Magical Beings in Picture Book Art.

Artwork donated to the Brandywine Museum reflects HMH's trade publishing legacy and includes works by Howard Pyle, Frank Earle Schoonover, Andrew Wyeth and N.C. Wyeth.

"HMH was founded in Boston, and Massachusetts has always been central to our story," said Jackie Bright, senior director of corporate social responsibility at HMH. "Sharing these works with museums that serve our region and celebrate the art behind beloved books is a meaningful way to honor our history and ensure these pieces remain accessible to the public."

"The artwork donated by HMH, particularly the David Wisniewski illustration, played an important role in bringing Sprites, Spells, and Splashes to life," said Isabel Ruiz Cano, associate curator at The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art. "We're grateful for HMH's support as we build a collection that reflects the rich and diverse history of picture book art."

"HMH played an essential role in the history of American illustration, commissioning many of the era's most distinguished artists and bringing their work to broad audiences," said Thomas Padon, the James H. Duff Director of the Brandywine Museum of Art. "We are honored to receive this remarkable gift and grateful for HMH's commitment to preserving such an important legacy. These works will find a meaningful home at Brandywine, where they will continue to inspire visitors and scholars for generations to come."

HMH's legacy is deeply rooted in the fabric of American education, literature and publishing, with a rich history spanning nearly two centuries of intellectual and technological innovation. Today HMH is the leading provider of K-12 education solutions nationally and the largest learning technology company, serving 90% of schools in the U.S.

About HMH

HMH is a K-12 learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

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Contact

Katie Marshall

Communications Manager, HMH

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617-351-5057

SOURCE HMH Education Company