HMH Into Reading Earns Recognition from The Reading League for Evidence-Based Literacy Practices

The Reading League's newest review gives the highest possible scores for the overall delivery and design of HMH Into Reading.

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning company HMH today welcomed The Reading League's recent review of HMH Into Reading, Version 3 (2025), which gave the program scores of 1—the strongest evidence of alignment with the science of reading under The Reading League's rubric—in overall design and delivery practices.

This review reaffirms HMH Into Reading's strong foundation in evidence-aligned literacy practices and its commitment to the science of reading. To read the full review, visit The Reading League Compass Curriculum Decision Makers webpage.

The Reading League is a leading national nonprofit founded by educators and reading experts dedicated to advancing evidence-aligned reading instruction. They identify best practices in literacy instruction that align with the science of reading, which inform their Curriculum Evaluation Guidelines and research-based curriculum reviews.

In their review of Into Reading's teacher-facing and student-facing materials, The Reading League's expert evaluators awarded the program the highest possible score in 71 out of 75 practices across five key areas: word recognition, language comprehension, reading comprehension, writing, and assessment.

The evaluation praised Into Reading for offering "a comprehensive approach to literacy, with clear scope-and-sequence pathways," and noted that it "is highly data-driven, with a strong assessment system that provides actionable insights to support progress monitoring, differentiation, and instructional planning."

"Parents and educators are increasingly—and rightly—demanding classroom tools and materials that are proven to help students learn. The Reading League provides a crucial, independent evaluation of which literacy programs align with the latest research and evidence," said Jim O'Neill, President of Core and Supplemental Solutions at HMH. "We're encouraged that The Reading League's review recognizes our commitment to the science of reading, and we're proud Into Reading is helping teachers turn that commitment into measurable student growth."

Into Reading is used by millions of students nationwide and appears on more state-approved lists for core literacy programs aligned to the science of reading than any other curriculum provider, with approvals in 34 states.

Learn more about Into Reading at hmhco.com.

About HMH

HMH is a K-12 learning company that helps educators create growth for every student. Our integrated curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions use data to paint a full picture of every learner and recommend how to best support their needs. By partnering with educators, we create lasting momentum so that all students can reach their full potential. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries.

For more information, visit www.hmhco.com. Follow HMH on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contact

Katie Marshall

Senior Communications Manager, HMH

[email protected]

617-351-5057

SOURCE HMH Education Company