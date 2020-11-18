Educators Can Win Free Jewelry from Essilor Vision Foundation and Kendra Scott

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, hard-working teachers, nurses, and school administrators around the country can feel the love from Essilor Vision Foundation (EVF) and Kendra Scott. The organizations are celebrating these very important people with a sweepstakes through EVF's Champions for Sight™ program that gives them the chance to win selected Kendra Scott jewelry.

The sweepstakes runs through Nov. 30, 2020, and is free to enter and win. Educators can increase their chances to win by following EVF on social media and posting about the contest on their own social media. By Dec. 8, 100 winners will be randomly selected to receive one piece of Kendra Scott jewelry valued at $50 to $100 per gift.

As the pandemic continues to impact everyone's lives, many students are participating in virtual learning, and dedicated educators are showing up for these students every day. Since online school means a lot of families can't show their appreciation in person, they can share the sweepstakes information and urge their schools' teachers, nurses and other staff to enter. Winning beautiful jewelry is a great way to kick off the holiday season for these devoted individuals.

Teachers and school nurses are often the first adults to suspect that a child may have trouble seeing clearly, and that's why EVF created Champions for Sight. The program provides free educational resources to use in the classroom and at home to help students and parents understand the importance of clear vision.

Join EVF and Kendra Scott in honoring the nation's educators for their unwavering commitment to their students. Visit the EVF website to learn more.

About Essilor Vision Foundation

We strive to give children a brighter future by helping them see the world more clearly. Since 2007, Essilor Vision Foundation has provided more than 1.5 million pairs of eyeglasses to individuals in need. Essilor Vision Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public, non-profit organization committed to eliminating poor vision and its lifelong consequences. To learn more, visit www.evfusa.org.

About Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott offers jewelry, home decor, gifts and beauty. Through events, programs, investments, and donations, Kendra Scott supports those who serve by offering an ongoing 15% discount for teachers, healthcare workers, military and first responders. Learn more at KendraScott.com.

No purchase necessary to enter the Champions for Sight Sweepstakes Sponsored by Kendra Scott. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry and are K-12 teachers, school nurses or school administrators that possess a web-enabled mobile device as of Oct. 29, 2020. Starts at 12:01 a.m. CT on 10/30/20 and ends 11:59 p.m. CT on 11/30/20. For complete rules and eligibility, visit https://www.evfusa.org/sweepstakes-rules-cfs . Sponsor: Essilor Vision Foundation

