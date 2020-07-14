Educators Look for Agile, Flexible Professional Learning

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While schools and districts are learning to pivot quickly between in-class and remote instruction because of the uncertain trajectory of COVID-19, educators are searching for the best ways to address student needs and foster learning while quickly pivoting.

Maintaining quality instruction while pivoting is the primary goal this coming school year, according to PreK-12 Professional Learning Market 2020, a newly published report from Simba Information.

"The key for vendors is to be agile, flexible and have plans for various disruptive scenarios that may come up," said Kathy Mickey, managing editor of Simba's Education Group.

At the same time, there are a number of other professional learning needs educators have in this COVID era, as the report examines. Among them are:

Delivery of differentiated instruction.

Addressing health issues such as maintaining safe distances, washing hands and encouraging student compliance.

Addressing COVID-related social and emotional learning needs.

Supports for parents with remote learning.

Learning loss recovery, particularly in foundational literacy and math.

Simba estimated that spending on PreK-12 professional learning in the 2019-2020 school year was $5.71 billion and is projected to decrease in the next two years before resuming growth.

PreK-12 Professional Learning Market 2020 also breaks down the customer categories and roles of school districts and states, as well as the influence of federal and state policies on the professional learning market, and trends in the adapting PL market such as increasing personalization, a focus on technology, and topical content areas.

For more information on Simba's new report, PreK-12 Professional Learning Market 2020, call 888-29-SIMBA.

About Simba Information

Simba Information is widely recognized as the leading authority for market intelligence in the media and publishing industry. Simba's extensive information network delivers top quality, independent perspective on the people, events and alliances shaping the media and information industry. Simba publishes newsletters and research reports that provide key decision-makers at more than 15,000 client companies around the globe with timely news, analysis, exclusive statistics and proprietary industry forecasts.

Contact:

Kathy Mickey

Managing Editor/Senior Analyst, Education Group

Simba Information

203-325-8193 x7410

[email protected]

SOURCE Simba Information