Educators Speak on Mental Health

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective School Solutions (ESS), the country's leading provider of school-based mental health services for K-12 school districts, has released the findings of its national survey about the impact of COVID-19 on student and teacher mental health. Four hundred educators representing over 200 school districts from across the U.S. took part in the study. Key Insights from the survey include:

Student Mental Health Challenges are Acute, and Getting Worse : 83% of educators reporting moderate to significant mental health challenges with students.

: 83% of educators reporting moderate to significant mental health challenges with students. Educators are Struggling as Much as Students : 84% of educators reported moderate to significant mental health challenges with teachers.

: 84% of educators reported moderate to significant mental health challenges with teachers. Districts are Relying on a Multi-pronged Approach to Address Student Mental Health Challenges : 50% of districts have strengthened and expanded their counseling, clinical and therapeutic support to serve the greater number of students presenting with mental health issues.

: 50% of districts have strengthened and expanded their counseling, clinical and therapeutic support to serve the greater number of students presenting with mental health issues. Significant Challenges and Gaps in the Mental Health Safety Net Still Exist: most respondents expressed concern about adequate resourcing to support the increased number of mental health challenges.

Duncan Young, CEO of ESS, stated, "This data shows what educators are seeing every day and what organizations serving the therapeutic needs of students have heard anecdotally for months - the pandemic is exacerbating the mental health challenges of not just our young people and our educators, and districts are mobilizing in a number of ways to address this challenge."

Please click here to read Educators Speak on Mental Health: A National Survey on School Mental Health, COVID-19 and School Reopening.

Since 2009, Effective School Solutions has been a leader in school-based mental health. ESS partners with over 100 schools in over 60 districts in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and California to provide comprehensive, cost-effective whole-school clinical programs to K-12 students.

