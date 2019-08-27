Educators to Entrepreneurs; It's not back to school for everyone

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year thousands of educators call it quits in search of something new. The Starz Program franchise is offering these "teacher refugees" a new path in which they can follow their calling to help children on their own terms with a program where they can be their own boss and call the shots.

Sophia Z. Wastler founded The Starz Program, a children's fitness and education program that promotes a healthy lifestyle, motor skills development, and confidence-building for children. "We know educators are opting to leave the teaching profession in pursuit of business ownership. As such, we wanted to kick-off the school year with an offer that gives educators or former educators the ability to follow their dreams of owning and running their own business," Wastler said. "Teachers often make the best entrepreneurs because they are professional, organized, and passionate about helping. Most are also personable as they have to keep their student's attention with stimulating lessons as well as interact with parents and the community."

Now through December 31st The Starz Program is offering professional educators a 10% discount on the initial franchise fee. The Starz Program franchise is a wonderful opportunity for educators to continue to impact lives on their own terms.

A former teacher herself, Wastler is not alone. Approximately 19 -30% of educators leave their teaching profession within the first five years. Many of them cite challenging work conditions including unrealistic expectations, lack of support, and unmanageable class sizes as their reasons for leaving the profession.

Wastler explains that most educators go into teaching to make a difference and impact the lives of children. Being underpaid and often overwhelmed by their school system, many teachers are finding they can still fulfil their educational goals as a business owner. A Starz Program franchise enables our owners to enrich lives while enjoying a flexible schedule that allows the freedom of working remotely. Now through the end of the year The Starz Program is offering a 10% discount to educators who want to be Shine Makers and join our community of entrepreneurs.

For more information visit us at www.Starzfranchise.com. You may also connect with Starz Program on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact: Sophia Wastler

Email: Director@starzprogram.com

Direct: 757-416-2074

SOURCE The Starz Program

Related Links

http://www.StarzProgram.com

