Eduframe and LearnWise AI Support Scalable, Learner-Centered Continuing Education at the University of Chicago

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Chicago's non-degree professional and executive education unit, UChicago Professional has partnered with Eduframe by Drieam, in combination with Learnwise AI, to support the next phase of growth across its non-degree programs. This strategic decision reflects UChicago Professional's commitment to streamlining operations, enhancing the learner experience, and strengthening connections across the University's broader ecosystem—creating a scalable foundation for future program expansion.

As UChicago Professional expands its portfolio of executive and non-credit offerings, the team identified limitations in its existing setup. Manual processes, fragmented systems, and a lack of flexibility made it increasingly difficult to deliver a seamless experience for both learners and internal teams.

"At UChicago Professional, our goal is to deliver exceptional learning experiences," said Mary Morley Cohen, PhD, Managing Director of UChicago Professional. "Partnering with Eduframe and Learnwise AI allows us to remove friction behind the scenes so learners and faculty can focus on what matters most: rigorous ideas, meaningful dialogue, and real-world impact."

A key driver behind the selection was the need for a strong SIS and storefront that could handle complex registration, payments, and reporting, while integrating with the existing IT ecosystem and the LMS, Canvas by Instructure. By combining Eduframe's end-to-end administrative capabilities with LearnWise's flexible AI platform, UChicago Professional now has a future-proof ecosystem that supports both operational efficiency and high-quality AI-powered learning experiences.

"Professional and continuing education requires a different approach than traditional degree programs," said Mieke Ridderhof, Managing Director North America and CMO at Drieam. "With Eduframe, institutions gain visibility, control, and automation across the entire learner journey. Working alongside LearnWise AI aligns strong operations with engaging learning experiences."

From the LearnWise perspective, the partnership highlights the importance of well-integrated ecosystems rather than one-size-fits-all platforms.

"Institutions don't want disconnected tools," said Greg Marshall, CEO at LearnWise AI. "They want systems that work together seamlessly. By integrating LearnWise with Eduframe, we're enabling institutions like the University of Chicago to reduce administrative friction and provide timely, consistent support across enrollment, student, and faculty services so they can focus on what matters most: delivering impactful learning."

With Eduframe and LearnWise AI in place, UChicago Professional is well-positioned to continue expanding its professional offerings while maintaining the quality, flexibility, and learner-centric approach it is known for.

About Drieam

Drieam is a leading provider of innovative learning technology solutions, committed to transforming the educational experience and increasing the employability of learners worldwide. Eduframe, the Continuing Education Storefront & Student Information System (SIS), helps continuing education providers put in place a more user-friendly and instant registration process while allowing staff to manage their institution's alternative course offerings more efficiently.

Contact:

Mieke Ridderhof

CMO & Managing Director, North America

[email protected]

SOURCE Drieam LLC