EduKit Offering Cash-Back Options for 2021-22 School Supply Kits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EduKit is now offering cash-back options to new schools signing up for a school supply kit program for the 2021-22 school year.

Qualified new schools which enroll with EduKit before Jan. 1, 2021 can receive a certain amount of cash back on total school supply kit sales for the 2021-22 school year, depending on the month they sign up. The scale is as follows:

Cash-Back Options for 2021-2022 School Supply Kits | EduKit, Inc.

September sign-ups receive 4% cash back

October sign-ups receive 3% cash back

November sign-ups receive 2% cash back

December sign-ups receive 1% cash back

"We know how uncertain the future is in terms of what exactly education will continue to look like, but we want schools to know that they have someone by their side at all times," EduKit owner Al Alvares said. "The sooner that schools start preparing for what's to come, the better equipped their students will be to succeed, and that's what our goal has always been."

In order to qualify for the cash-back program, schools must eclipse $5,000 in total school supply kit sales for the 2021-22 school year, with a maximum of $500 cash back per school. Every new school to sign up for the program will be eligible.

EduKit has established itself as the premiere solution for school supply shopping by giving parents a convenient and affordable way to purchase school supplies from the comfort of their home. The program is easy on schools, too — after providing a teacher-approved list of supplies, EduKit handles the rest.

"With the education environment changing significantly this year, schools and parents deserve reliability now more than ever," Alvares said. "We've continued to adapt our approach throughout the entire process, and we can't wait for you to experience the kind of impact that EduKit can have on your school."

About EduKit

Since 1993, EduKit has provided schools with pre-packaged school supply kits that are customizable by each school and grade. By partnering with more than 200 suppliers, the company includes industry-leading brands that students love to use, all while saving parents from the hassle of back-to-school shopping. EduKit provides a 100% money-back guarantee on all of its orders.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

970-541-3284

SOURCE EduKit, Inc.