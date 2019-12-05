Edupoint Presents 4th Annual Partner for Life Award to Co-Recipients at Oregon's High Desert Education Service District and Beaverton School District

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, is pleased to announce that Rachel Wente-Chaney, Chief Information Officer for High Desert Education Service District (HDESD) in Redmond, Oregon, and Steven Langford, Chief Information Officer for Beaverton School District (BSD) in Beaverton, Oregon, have been selected as co-recipients of the company's 2019 Partner For Life Award. Bob Weathers, Founder and CEO of Edupoint, presented the awards at the Opening Session of the company's 2019 Synergy CONNECT conference in Anaheim, California, earlier this month.

Edupoint's partnerships with HDESD and BSD were instrumental in bringing about the Oregon Student Information System (OSIS) committee's 2012 selection of Synergy as Oregon's statewide student information system, representing more than 400,000 students.

"Rachel Wente-Chaney and Steve Langford are two early adopters who embodied the spirit of partnership that Edupoint considers one of the cornerstones of our business," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Office of Edupoint. "They implemented Synergy at their districts before the statewide search effort and helped open many doors in the state adoption. The selection marked an important milestone for Edupoint, both in terms of our growth in the Pacific Northwest and as an affirmation of our maturity as a K-12 solutions provider and our potential growth nationwide. With this year's Partner for Life Award, we recognize Rachel and Steve for their ongoing commitment to Synergy and to the support of learning at their districts."

"Redmond School District was the first pilot district to work with us and with Edupoint to bring Synergy to Oregon" Wente-Chaney said. "My team has been supporting student information systems since 2009, and we provide everything from end user support – when a teacher needs to know how to take attendance or enter grades – all the way through patches, updates, and custom programming in Synergy. The OSIS team has also done great work with us over the years."

"We have some fantastic teams at Beaverton that support Synergy for our district of 41,000 students at 54 schools," Langford said. "Everything we do in IT is done together in teams, and that concept of collaboration and teamwork is something that we look for in our partners as well. We very much appreciate Edupoint's willingness to sit with us and explore new ways to give our students and staff time and information."

In recognition of Wente-Chaney and Langford's valued contributions, Edupoint has awarded $10,000 to each district to be granted as a student scholarship based on criteria of the district's choosing.

Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work, with seamlessly integrated student information management, learning management, MTSS, assessment, special education management, and analytics. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. Thousands of schools nationwide choose the Synergy Education Platform to support 4.5 million students in 21 states.

