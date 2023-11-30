Edupoint Recognizes Seven Partner Districts in 4th Annual Synergy Achievement Awards Program

News provided by

Edupoint Educational Systems

30 Nov, 2023, 00:00 ET

Company celebrates honorees at the 2023 Synergy Connect National Users Conference

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management, today announced the honorees of the 2023 Synergy Achievement Awards program. The company paid tribute to seven districts earlier this month at its annual Synergy Connect Users Conference in Orlando, Florida. The annual awards program celebrates partner districts that use the Synergy platform creatively to solve a problem, improve a process, or positively impact student learning.

"For this year's awards program, Edupoint recognized seven partner districts for a wide range of achievements," said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. "These district initiatives helped improve processes and outcomes in a variety of areas, including attendance, consistency of instruction, and student health and safety. We continue to be inspired by the enthusiasm and innovation that our partner districts bring to the table in leveraging the Synergy platform's flexibility and extensibility to meet their unique needs."

Edupoint awarded $2,500 technology grants to four winning districts: Chesterfield County Public Schools (VA), Las Cruces Public Schools (NM), Poudre School District (CO), and Bonny Eagle School District (ME). Three additional districts received honorable mention awards and $1,000 technology grants: Coffee County Public Schools (TN), Osseo Area Schools (MN), West Genesee Community School District (NY).

About Edupoint Educational Systems

For over 35 years, the leadership of Edupoint Educational Systems has provided well-designed, technologically advanced student data management systems that empower K-12 stakeholders to improve student achievement. Synergy Education Platform by Edupoint is an industry-leading student data management ecosystem built to fit the way educators already work. Synergy is unique among K-12 student data management solutions in providing an array of role-based mobile apps designed to give all stakeholders access to the tools they need when and where they need them. More than 5.5 million students use Synergy in 22 states.

LEARN MORE: https://www.edupoint.com/

LOGO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-1130-s2p-SAA-logo-300dpi.jpg

CAPTION: Synergy Achievement Awards logo

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Edupoint Educational Systems

Also from this source

Edupoint Selects Wyoming Public Schools (Michigan) for 8th Annual Partner for Life Award

Edupoint® Educational Systems, creator of the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform for K-12 student information and learning management,...

Bethlehem Area School District (PA) Selects Synergy Education Platform

Edupoint® Educational Systems announced today that Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) has selected the company's industry-leading Synergy® Student ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.