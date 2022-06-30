Edurne Balmori Palacios, Leading LGBTQ CEO, Becomes First Executive Director of The Trevor Project's Mexico Operations

Edurne began her career at Metco , where she held multiple positions before working her way up to CEO. During her tenure, she catapulted Metco into new markets in Mexico as well as the United States, Spain, and Central and South America. Under Edurne's leadership, Metco was recognized by Human Rights Campaign Equidad MX as one of the best places to work for the LGBTQ community. Edurne's career is decorated with numerous accolades and has a powerful track record of achieving complex business goals.

"Edurne's dynamic leadership will help establish The Trevor Project as a source of hope, support, and affirmation for LGBTQ youth in Mexico," said Amit Paley (he/him), CEO and Executive Director of The Trevor Project. "I am beyond excited to work, grow, and learn alongside her, and I know that her compassion and brilliance will be so impactful as we work together to end LGBTQ youth suicide in Mexico."

"I am truly honored to join the growing team at The Trevor Project in a role to expand our life-saving services to my home country and beyond," said Edurne Balmori Palacios (she/her/ella), CEO of The Trevor Project Mexico. "A world where all LGBTQ young people see a bright future for themselves is the vision that we all share and we will work tirelessly to save young LGBTQ lives."

Throughout her career, Edurne has been recognized with awards and honors. In 2021, she was honored as Expansión Magazine's 100 Most Powerful Women in Business, and featured in their 41+1 LGBTQ+ Executives list for two consecutive years. Global women's network ALL Ladies League (ALL) awarded Edurne as one of their Iconic Women Creating a Better World for All in Diversity and Inclusion, and Great Culture to Innovate named her as one of the Most Innovative CEOs in Mexico. She has participated in various forums as a thought-leader on topics of innovation, DEI, leadership, and business management, shattering glass ceilings for women and the LGBTQ community in Mexico. She also sits on the boards of Awards of Happiness and RRHH Digital.

"Thrilled does not adequately describe the intensity of our excitement to bring Edurne on board to lead our presence in Mexico," said Carlos Carrazana (he/him/el), Chief Operating Officer at The Trevor Project. "Edurne is a force, and after a competitive and extensive search process, we are very confident that she is the best person for the job."

Globally, The Trevor Project estimates that more than 40 million LGBTQ youth seriously consider suicide each year. In Mexico, it's estimated that more than 745,000 LGBTQ youth ages 13-24 are in crisis, though that figure is an approximation due to a lack of systematic data collection and research.

If you or someone you know needs help or support in the U.S., The Trevor Project's trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help , or by texting START to 678678.

