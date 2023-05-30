Edusity Launches Redesigned LMS with Free Version, Revolutionizing Online Learning

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edusity, a leading ed-tech company, has announced the launch of their redesigned Learning Management System (LMS), complete with a free version. This new LMS is a game-changer, providing access to high-quality e-learning tools for free. Edusity's LMS provides a dynamic learning experience that supports learners at every stage of their journey, making it the ideal platform for anyone looking to develop new skills or upskill in their current role.

The LMS comes with course authoring tools that allow educators to create and deliver interactive courses, giving learners the opportunity to collaborate with peers in a virtual classroom. The revamped integrated webinar tool features a user-friendly interface that offers intuitive navigation and easy access to features and educational resources.

"At Edusity, we believe that education should be accessible to everyone," said Edusity Co-Founder Arvind Betala. "Through our technical and strategic development, we have created a platform ready to deliver high-quality, fully secure, engaging learning experiences for everyone. Our new LMS puts that belief into action by providing a free version of our platform, making it easier for anyone to access high-quality e-learning tools. Learners can take advantage of a range of features that help them develop new skills, advance their careers, or pursue their passions.

The Edusity LMS is free for users to host and sell their courses. It includes a webinar tool so instructors can host live and recorded sessions. This creates new opportunities to expand education into new areas with students who need it most.

"Combining our in-house technological knowledge with the expertise of The Babb Group and Cudoo.com, we have been able to integrate best practices in instructional design and the rigorous standards of curriculum development into every aspect of our company culture," said Edusity Co-Founder Vishal Shah. "The result is a redesigned platform that supports engaged teaching and learning in every aspect."

In addition to Edusity.com, the group includes educational consultancy The Babb Group, academic job search experts Professor Services and course outlet Cudoo.com. The Edusity family of companies is privately owned and has offices in Canada, the US, and Asia. 

