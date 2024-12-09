Edustaff Expands Services to Include Higher Education Staffing Solutions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edustaff, a trusted leader in educational staffing, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include staffing solutions for higher education institutions. Building on its legacy of connecting K-12 schools with highly qualified professionals, Edustaff is now extending its expertise to support colleges, universities, and other post-secondary institutions in addressing their unique staffing challenges.

"Expanding into higher education is a natural progression for Edustaff," said Angeline Noble, Executive Director of Higher Education at Edustaff. "We understand that higher education institutions face distinct challenges when it comes to attracting and retaining talented staff. Our mission is to ensure these organizations have access to exceptional professionals who can contribute meaningfully to their mission of educating and empowering students."

Through this initiative, Edustaff provides tailored staffing solutions for various roles, including:

Adjunct Instructors

Administrative Staff

Student Support Services

Facilities and Maintenance Teams

Other Support Roles

Edustaff's proven processes, including rigorous candidate screening, ongoing professional development, and quality assurance checks, ensure that higher education institutions receive the highest caliber of support. With a deep understanding of the unique needs of post-secondary education, Edustaff is poised to help colleges and universities overcome staffing shortages, streamline operations, and focus on their core mission of delivering transformative education experiences.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a leading provider of educational staffing services, connecting schools and districts with the skilled professionals they need to succeed. With a focus on quality, innovation, and service excellence, Edustaff has built a reputation for delivering staffing solutions that make a difference. By expanding into higher education, Edustaff continues its commitment to supporting the entire educational continuum.

For more information about Edustaff's higher education staffing solutions, visit www.edustaff.org/higher-ed or contact (877) 974-6338

SOURCE Edustaff, LLC