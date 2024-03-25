Edustaff Partners with Middleton Cross Plains Area School District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edustaff is excited to partner with Middleton Cross Plains Area School District to provide substitute teachers and paraprofessionals for the district's schools. This transition will help the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District develop a larger pool of substitutes to better serve the needs of their students and schools.

This partnership will assist the district in many ways, by:

Increasing the pool of available substitutes

Reducing classroom vacancies and improving fill rates

Providing effective training for substitutes entering the classroom

Enhancing substitute recruiting through effective marketing and advertising

Providing administrative relief for school and district staff

On average, Edustaff's substitute service is cost neutral for partnering school districts. Edustaff is looking for passionate subs who enjoy working with youth and want to give back to their community. Anyone interested in becoming a substitute in the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District can apply online at Edustaff.org.

Edustaff looks forward to a positive partnership with Middleton Cross Plains Area School District and a great school year.

For more information regarding Edustaff's services, please visit Edustaff.org or call 877-974-6338.

