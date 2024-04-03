Edustaff Partners with Phoenix-Talent School District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edustaff is excited to partner with Phoenix-Talent School District to provide substitute teachers and paraprofessionals for the district's schools. This transition will help the Phoenix-Talent School District develop a larger pool of substitutes to better serve the needs of their students and schools.

This partnership will assist the district in many ways, by:

  • Increasing the pool of available substitutes
  • Reducing classroom vacancies and improving fill rates
  • Providing effective training for substitutes entering the classroom
  • Enhancing substitute recruiting through effective marketing and advertising
  • Providing administrative relief for school and district staff

"Phoenix-Talent Schools is excited to announce our partnership with Edustaff for our substitute services beginning next school year! With their innovative approach and dedication to providing the district with excellent substitute teachers and support staff, we're confident this collaboration will positively impact substitutes, students and staff alike. Together, we're working toward a smooth and efficient transition to pave the way for unparalleled reliability and excellence in education."

Jessica Hamlin, Assistant Superintendent of HR at Phoenix-Talent School District.

On average, Edustaff's substitute service is cost neutral for our partnering school districts. Edustaff is looking for passionate subs who enjoy working with youth and want to give back to their community. Anyone interested in becoming a substitute in the Phoenix-Talent School District can apply online at Edustaff.org.

We are looking forward to a positive partnership with Phoenix-Talent School District and a great school year.  

For more information regarding Edustaff and our services, please visit Edustaff.org or give us a call at 877-974-6338.

