Edustaff Partners with Weber School District

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edustaff is excited to partner with Weber School District to provide substitute teachers and paraprofessionals for the district's schools. This transition will help Weber School District develop a larger pool of substitutes to better serve the needs of their students and schools.

This partnership will assist the district in many ways, by:

Increasing the pool of available substitutes and improving fill rates

Providing effective training for substitutes entering the classroom

Enhancing substitute recruiting through effective marketing and advertising

Providing administrative relief for school and district staff

Edustaff is looking for passionate subs who enjoy working with youth and want to give back to their community. Anyone interested in becoming a substitute in the Weber School District can apply online at Edustaff.org.

Edustaff looks forward to a positive partnership with Weber School District and a great school year.

For more information regarding Edustaff's services, please visit Edustaff.org or call 877-974-6338.

SOURCE Edustaff, LLC