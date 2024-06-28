Edustaff Partners with Wright City R-II School District

News provided by

Edustaff, LLC

Jun 28, 2024, 09:44 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edustaff is excited to partner with Wright City R-II School District to provide substitute teachers and paraprofessionals for the district's schools. This transition will help the Wright City R-II School District develop a larger pool of substitutes to better serve the needs of their students and schools. 

This partnership will assist the district in many ways, by:

Continue Reading

  • Increasing the pool of available substitutes
  • Reducing classroom vacancies and improving fill rates
  • Providing effective training for substitutes entering the classroom
  • Enhancing substitute recruiting through effective marketing and advertising
  • Providing administrative relief for school and district staff

On average, Edustaff's substitute service is cost neutral for partnering school districts. Edustaff is looking for passionate subs who enjoy working with youth and want to give back to their community. Anyone interested in becoming a substitute in the Wright City R-II School District can apply online at Edustaff.org.

Edustaff looks forward to a positive partnership with Wright City R-II School District and a great school year.

For more information regarding Edustaff's services, please visit Edustaff.org or call 877-974-6338.

SOURCE Edustaff, LLC

Also from this source

Edustaff Partners with Monona Grove School District

Edustaff Partners with Monona Grove School District

Edustaff is excited to partner with Monona Grove School District to provide substitute teachers and paraprofessionals for the district's schools....
Edustaff Partners with Cambellsport School District

Edustaff Partners with Cambellsport School District

Edustaff is excited to partner with Cambellsport School District to provide substitute teachers and paraprofessionals for the district's schools....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics