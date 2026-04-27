EDVESTINU PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ISSUE NO.4, LLC INTENDS TO BEGIN DISCUSSIONS WITH HOLDERS OF ITS PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ASSET-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2022-A

CONCORD, N.H., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EDvestinU Private Education Loan Issue No. 4, LLC (the "Issuer") is contemplating restructuring or refinancing all or a portion of the $105,785,443 currently outstanding aggregate principal amount of its Private Education Loan Assest-Backed Notes, Series 2022-A, consisting of Class A Notes and Class B Notes (collectively, the "Outstanding Notes") issued under an Indenture of Trust dated as of September 1, 2022 (as amended or otherwise modified, the "Indenture"). The CUSIP numbers for the Outstanding Notes are set forth below. The Outstanding Notes consist of fixed rate notes.

As part of a potential restructuring or refinancing, the Issuer is considering several actions, which may include seeking the consent of the holders of the Outstanding Notes to amend the Indenture to permit the Issuer to optionally redeem the Outstanding Notes, amend certain provisions of the Indenture, tendering for the Outstanding Notes or executing private repurchases of the Outstanding Notes. The Issuer intends to discuss some or all of the actions described above with the holders of certain of the Outstanding Notes to determine interest and economics of any such transaction. Any holder of an Outstanding Note seeking to discuss these possible actions may contact one of the individuals listed below.

There is no assurance that the Issuer will take any of the actions described herein, and plans for a restructuring or refinancing of all or a portion of the Outstanding Notes could be abandoned or modified at any time as they will be dependent on the economic terms achievable as well as market conditions.

The Issuer has engaged RBC Capital Markets, LLC to advise it with respect to the potential restructuring or refinancing.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute the solicitation of consents to amend the Indenture with respect to the Outstanding Notes. Any such offer or solicitation will be made solely by one or more written consent solicitation statements that will be available to affected holders of the Outstanding Notes.

OUTSTANDING NOTES

$84,785,443.21 Private Education Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Class A (CUSIP: 28165A AA7)

$21,000,000.00 Private Education Loan Asset-Backed Notes, Class B (CUSIP: 28165A AB5)

SOURCE EDvestinU Private Education Loan Issue No. 4, LLC