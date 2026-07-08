EdVisorly Raises $13.3 Million Series A to Strengthen Enrollment Success Across America's Colleges & Universities

New investment will accelerate product innovation, deepen institutional partnerships, and help colleges deliver more transparent, student-centered enrollment experiences.

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EdVisorly today announced the close of $13.3 million in a Series A financing round led by Breachway Capital, with participation from U.S. News & World Report, Lumina Foundation, Strada Education Foundation, Motley Fool Ventures, Juvo Ventures, Zeal Capital Partners, and others. This capital enables EdVisorly to support colleges and universities as they modernize admissions and enrollment operations to better serve the next generation of students.

Higher education institutions are under growing pressure to process more applications, evaluate more transfer credit, and deliver faster admissions decisions with fewer staff and tighter budgets. Yet many of these critical workflows still rely on decades-old technology or are even done by hand. At the same time, today's learners expect a modern enrollment experience with transparency and personalized support.

EdVisorly was built to help colleges and universities meet these challenges. Its EddyAI platform automates time-intensive workflows like transcript processing and evaluation, transfer credit mapping, and GPA recalculations, allowing admissions and enrollment teams to spend less time on paperwork and more time supporting students. Institutions using the platform have reduced manual processing up to 85% while increasing admissions data processing productivity by more than 6x.

"What sets EdVisorly apart is that they show up like an actual partner and care deeply about the students. Their team has been in the weeds with ours through the EddyAI implementation, and the impact on our students and staff has been tangible and positive. We're proud to be part of what they're building."

— Lawrence Walsh, Associate Director for Operations and Transfer Admissions, University of Connecticut

Today, EdVisorly partners with over 100 colleges, universities, and higher education systems across the full spectrum of American higher education, including the University of Connecticut, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, University of Massachusetts, and Carnegie Mellon University. By helping institutions reduce bottlenecks, improve staff capacity, support enrollment growth, and serve students with greater speed, accuracy, and care, EdVisorly enables enrollment teams to focus on the work that matters most.

EdVisorly was founded by Manny Smith, an Air Force veteran and officer who built technology systems for the Air Force and Space Force. As a first-generation graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business, Smith experienced firsthand the transformative power of higher education and recognized that too many students face unnecessary barriers navigating college and university admissions.

"From day one, EdVisorly has been built on the belief that college and university enrollment teams play a critical role in the lives of students. As the front door to social and economic opportunity for millions of students, our partner institutions are shaping the future of our communities, one decision at a time. They deserve an innovative and values-aligned partner dedicated to driving long-term success. This Series A is EdVisorly's commitment to our institutional partners that we're going to keep building to elevate access, outcomes, and opportunity for the next generation of students."

— Manny Smith, Founder & CEO, EdVisorly

The new capital will be invested in three areas that directly support institutional success: advancing product and engineering initiatives, accelerating new feature development, and expanding the experienced leadership required to serve partner colleges and universities at scale. Since March, EdVisorly has more than doubled its engineering and product teams, while hiring a new CTO and COO who bring deep experience in education and building operationally excellent technology companies.

"Higher education institutions are being asked to deliver more support, more transparency, and better outcomes for students than ever before. What impressed us about EdVisorly is not just the technology, but the company's deep understanding of the challenges enrollment leaders face every day and its commitment to helping institutions better serve students and families. We believe EdVisorly is building an essential platform for the future of admissions and enrollment, and we're excited to support the company in its next chapter of growth, maturity, and impact."

— Jason Krantz, Managing Partner and Founder, Breachway Capital

A major focus of the investment will be expanding support for EdVisorly's institutional partners. The company will grow its partner success and implementation teams, invest in dedicated onboarding and adoption resources, and build new tools and services that help institutions realize value faster. These investments are designed to ensure colleges and universities have the expertise, guidance, and support required to modernize enrollment operations with confidence.

"We sought a partner to support a vision of automation, consistency, transparency, and equity in processes and decisions, helping students, faculty, and staff. EdVisorly committed to building a future state thoughtfully and intentionally alongside us by clarifying decision-making authority and translating institutional priorities into scalable workflows. They pushed us to think differently, and we challenged them to evolve their solutions. We are both benefiting from this collaboration."

— Keith Gehres, Associate Vice Provost for Enrollment Innovation and Student Experience, Carnegie Mellon University

Looking ahead, EdVisorly will continue investing in the infrastructure, expertise, and product innovation required to help colleges and universities meet the evolving expectations of students and families. As institutions navigate increasing complexity, the company remains focused on a simple objective: helping enrollment teams create more capacity for students, make better decisions, and deliver an enrollment experience that reflects the value and mission of their institution.

Institutions, strategic partners, and mission-aligned organizations interested in learning more about EdVisorly can visit www.edvisorly.com or connect with the team directly.

About EdVisorly

EdVisorly understands that enrollment and admissions teams are the front door to social and economic opportunity for millions of students. The company helps higher education institutions streamline admissions and enrollment operations, advance transfer pathways, and expand capacity for student engagement and improved decision-making. By combining modern technology with deep higher education expertise, EdVisorly enables colleges and universities to deliver a more transparent, responsive, and student-centered enrollment experience. Learn more at www.edvisorly.com.

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Charlotte Ward

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SOURCE EdVisorly