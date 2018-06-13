Edvisors Publishes the 2018 Student Loan Handbook

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Edvisors has created a handbook to help student and parents crack the code on the financial aid and college financing process.

The new Student Loan Handbook is a downloadable PDF filled with just the right amount of details on topics ranging from borrowing for your future career to financial aid disbursement, plus the right amount of advice to assist families in taking the next steps. A truly comprehensive resource, with an engaging design and layout, the Student Loan Handbook answers some of the most commonly asked questions.

"The financial aid world does not lack information, but students and their families are understandably confused. Families tend to be hesitant to ask questions because there is a false belief that they should 'know' the answers. This handbook addresses some of those questions, and even provides tips on what families should consider while making college decisions," says Anita Thomas, Senior Vice President of Edvisors. "This is a one-stop resource where families can get a baseline of what to expect, and prepare them to make decisions on college financing."

Edvisors has made this resources available as a free download at https://edv.cm/EX4N6W2TYA.

This first edition addresses the following topics, and more!

Borrowing for your future career

Financing options

Student loan interest

Educational attainment and earnings

Reading and comparing award letters

Financial aid disbursements

Tips on receiving additional financial aid

Considerations when managing financial aid funds

About Edvisors

Edvisors publishes free information and resources to help students and families plan and pay for college. Every year, millions of students and their families turn to the company's flagship site, Edvisors.com, for timely, accurate information, advice and tools that help them confidently make the best decisions about paying for college. Additionally, Edvisors owns ScholarshipPoints.com, where students earn points and enter scholarship drawings (the site has awarded about $1 million to date); StudentScholarshipSearch.com, a large free online database of scholarships with an easy-to-use scholarship matching tool; and both PrivateStudentLoans.com and StudentLoanConsolidator.com, which helps borrowers find private loan solutions during school and in the refinancing stage. Founded in 1998, Edvisors is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information can be found at www.edvisors.com.

Press Inquiries

Edvisors Network, Inc.

702.777.8467

press@edvisors.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edvisors-publishes-the-2018-student-loan-handbook-300665831.html

SOURCE Edvisors

Related Links

http://www.edvisors.com

