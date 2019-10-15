Edvisors Publishes the 2020-2021 Guide to Filing FAFSA

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edvisors® is happy to announce the updated 2020-2021 Guide to Filing the FAFSA. Edvisors stands committed to provide students and families the information they need to help them through the financial aid application process. With the recent release of the U.S. Department of Education's 2020-2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®), we continue to break down the sometimes complicated process into easy-to-follow instructions for our audience.

"Many families rely on financial aid to pay for college, however the thought of completing the FAFSA can be completely overwhelming," explains Anita Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer at Edvisors. "The 2020-2021 Guide to Filing the FAFSA was created with the intention to ease those concerns."

The latest update includes:

Information to help students and families to get started

Step-by-step guidance through the application process

Where to get help

An explanation of the infamous "Expected Family Contribution"

The guide is available for free download at https://www.edvisors.com/fafsa/book/user-info/.

In addition to the 2020-2021 Guide to Filing the FAFSA resource, Edvisors provides free, direct expert assistance to our site visitors who have questions about the financial aid process and repaying student loans through Ask the Edvisor®.

About Edvisors

For more than 20 years, Edvisors has helped empower students and families with the information they need to make timely decisions about planning and paying for college, as well as life beyond graduation. Edvisors' free resources, tools and services are both expert-level and engaging, drawing from our expansive team experience in the higher education space as lending specialists, financial aid authorities, and public service leaders. Every year, millions of students and their families turn to the company's flagship site, Edvisors.com, for timely, accurate information, advice and tools that help them confidently make the best decisions about paying for college. Additionally, Edvisors owns ScholarshipPoints.com, where students earn points and enter scholarship drawings (the site has awarded about $1 million to date); PrivateStudentLoans.com, which helps borrowers find private loan solutions during school and in the refinancing stage; and StudentLoanConsolidator.com, which provides repayment solutions for student loan borrowers seeking private student loan refinance. Founded in 1998, Edvisors is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information can be found at www.edvisors.com.

Press Inquiries

Edvisors Network, Inc.

702.777.8467

press@edvisors.com

SOURCE Edvisors

Related Links

http://www.edvisors.com

