Edvisors Releases 2021-2022 Guide to Filing the FAFSA and Video Resources

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years Edvisors® has been one of the most trusted companies to help students and families plan and pay for college. Today we are releasing our 2021-2022 resources to help families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®).

In 2019, we had thousands of site visitors reach out to us on Edvisors.com asking for help to complete the FAFSA. We picked up on the main areas of confusion to drive the creation of our 2021-2022 Guide to Filling the FAFSA. And this year we are excited to announce that we have added a series of videos to help students and parents.

"Over the years, the FAFSA filing process has been modernized. It's our responsibility as college access professionals to help the public understand that the FAFSA application is manageable," explains Anita Thomas, Chief Marketing Officer at Edvisors. "Not only has Edvisors worked to help others complete the application, but many of us have lived through the FAFSA. We focused our website and video information to help overcome the most problematic areas."

Along with help with the filing process, students can find useful information to help understand:

Dependency status

How to determine your FAFSA parent

What financial information needs to be reported

Appealing financial aid

Where to get help

You can find our 2021-2022 Guide to Filing the FAFSA and other materials at www.edvisors.com/fafsa/guide. To watch our YouTube videos and to subscribe, visit our Edvisors YouTube channel.

In addition to the 2021-2022 Guide to Filing the FAFSA and other resources, Edvisors provides free, direct assistance to our site visitors who have questions about the financial aid process and repaying student loans through Ask the Edvisor®.

For 20 years we have been known as one of the largest and most trusted resources to help students find their path to success. Everyone needs to find their own path, and we know that first-hand. We work to provide information from both our professional and personal experiences, to help individuals through college and beyond. Every year, millions of students and their families turn to the company's flagship site, Edvisors.com, for timely, accurate information, advice and tools that help them confidently make the best decisions about paying for college. Additionally, Edvisors owns ScholarshipPoints.com, where students earn points to enter scholarship drawings (the site has awarded over $1 million to date); PrivateStudentLoans.com, which helps borrowers find private loan solutions during school and in the refinancing stage. Founded in 1998, Edvisors is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. More information can be found at www.edvisors.com.

